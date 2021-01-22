Some staff, inmates at Forsyth prison get COVID-19 vaccinations

Some staff members and inmates at Forsyth Correctional Center have received the coronavirus vaccinations, state correction officials say.
The state prison at 307 Craft Drive received an allocation of vaccine Wednesday from Alexander Correctional Center in Taylorsville, said Todd Ishee, the state's commissioner of prisons. Alexander Correctional is one of the North Carolina's four vaccine-distribution hubs within the prison system.
Ishee said he didn't know the exact number of vaccine doses supplied to Forsyth Correctional. In total, the state prison system received 1,300 doses of the vaccine that it will distribute initially to health-care staff in the prisons, staff members and inmates who are 75 and older.
State correction officials have received phone calls from relatives who are concerned for health and safety of their inmates and staff members amid the pandemic, Ishee said.
"We are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to do everything we can to keep their loved ones safe," Ishee said. "Prisons were not made with social distancing in mind at the time they were constructed."
The inmates and staff members are coping with a challenging situation amid the pandemic, Ishee said.
There are about 170 inmates at the Forsyth Correctional Center with about 50 staff members, said John Bull, a spokesman for the N.C. Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.
So far during the pandemic, 712 COVID-19 tests have been administered at Forsyth Correctional, the division said on its website. A group of 212 inmates have been tested, and 127 have tested positive, and 85 have tested negative.
A group of 115 inmates have recovered from the virus, the division said.
As of Friday, there are 29,060 inmates in the state's 55 prisons, the division said.
"The rollout has gone extremely smooth," Ishee said of the vaccine distribution within the prisons. "I tell our staff and offenders every chance I get that science has thrown us a lifeline, and we should all grab onto it.
"We see the vaccine as a pathway out of this terrible and tragic pandemic," Ishee said.
