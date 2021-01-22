 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some staff members and inmates at Forsyth Correctional Center receive vaccinations against COVID-19
0 comments

Some staff members and inmates at Forsyth Correctional Center receive vaccinations against COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

Some staff members and inmates at Forsyth Correctional Center have received the coronavirus vaccinations, state correction officials say.

The state prison at 307 Craft Drive received an allocation of vaccine Wednesday from Alexander Correctional Center, which is one of the North Carolina's four vaccine distribution hubs for the prison system, Todd Ishee, the state's commissioner of prisons.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News