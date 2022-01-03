Some Triad plants, fooled by 'false spring,' could suffer, experts say

With temperatures still in the 70s, shirtsleeves sufficed for strolls in the Triad on Sunday afternoon.
That likely made Monday morning’s post-holiday return to work and school a shock to the system for many who quickly found themselves coated in wet snow after stepping out into the now-frigid air.
Some traditionally early-blooming plants could face the same kind of surprise after being fooled into an early awakening by 2021’s balmy finish, experts warn.
“It’s just kind of a crazy situation,” noted Robert Bardon, associate dean of forestry and environmental resources at N.C. State University.
Perennial bulbs such as daffodils and crocuses, which bloom in explosions of early-spring color while most of the landscape remains in dormant doldrums, are most likely to poke through the surface well ahead of schedule, Bardon noted.
He added that he has seen forsythia bushes already displaying their brilliant yellow flowers, and ornamental cherry trees blossoming.
“People who have blooms in their yards might as well enjoy them now,” Bardon advised.
That’s because freezing temperatures will damage new flowers and cut short the blooming process.
While there's no way to control the weather, a healthy layer of mulch will help protect early sprouting plants, Bardon added.
How’d we get here?
Other spring-like scenes in the Triad include seasonal grass on athletic fields and in yards emerging from dormancy months earlier than usual.
“All of the unseasonable sights you've been seeing in the landscape line up with the equally unseasonable weather we've had over the past month,” explained Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the N.C. State Climate Office.
Throughout the Triad, average temperatures in December were 6 to 8 degrees above normal, Davis said.
“Or to put it another way, it felt more like a typical December in Myrtle Beach than in the Triad,” he added.
In Greensboro, whose long-term weather records go back to 1903, it was the second-warmest December on record. Only December 2015 was warmer.
December 2021 also was unusual in the Triad because the warmest days were near the end of the month, Davis noted. The year 2022 started the same way, with a record high of 77 for Jan. 1.
“While we sometimes see a warmer start to December before winter settles in, any cool weather last month was short-lived, and it just gave way to more warmth,” he said. “We had several days with high temperatures in the low 70s between Christmas and New Year's.”
But it wasn’t just December days that were warm. According to the Raleigh office of the National Weather Service, Greensboro closed out the year by breaking records for the warmest low temperature for three consecutive days: 63 on Dec. 29, 61 on Dec. 30 and 59 on New Year’s Eve.
“What really stands out to me about those is that our low temperatures on those days were a little warmer than our typical high temperatures this time of year,” Davis said. “Since our nights have been warmer than our days usually are, it's no wonder that Mother Nature seems confused about what time of year it is.“
More of the same
An overall rise in winter temperatures over the past half-century in the Triad is the most statistically significant seasonal evidence of overall warming tied to climate change, experts say.
In the Triad, the annual average temperature in winter — commonly defined by weather scientists as December, January and February, which are the coldest months of the year — has climbed 4.2 degrees over the past half-century, according to data from Climate Central, which collects and analyzes U.S. weather statistics down to the local level. That’s compared to increases of 3.3 degrees in spring, 3 degrees in summer and 2.7 degrees in fall.
Climate experts predict that as winter warming continues, “false springs” could increasingly threaten plants that sprout early, only to be zapped by a subsequent cold snap.
While the short-term forecast calls for more cool weather this week, this year’s La Niña pattern favors generally warmer winter weather, Davis added.
“It seems inevitable that any time we have a stretch of a few warm weeks, especially toward the end of the winter, those will always be followed by at least one or two more cold nights,” he said.
Davis pointed to the Easter Freeze of 2007, when an April cold snap led to $105 million in crop losses in North Carolina, as an example of the potential impact of extreme cold weather after a period of warmth.
“While it's too early in the season to call this recent warm weather a false spring – a false fall is probably more appropriate – it's always worth remembering that risk, especially if and when we warm up again toward the end of the winter.”
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
