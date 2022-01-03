Some Triad plants, fooled by 'false spring,' could suffer, experts say

While there's no way to control the weather, a healthy layer of mulch will help protect early sprouting plants, Bardon added.

How’d we get here?

Other spring-like scenes in the Triad include seasonal grass on athletic fields and in yards emerging from dormancy months earlier than usual.

“All of the unseasonable sights you've been seeing in the landscape line up with the equally unseasonable weather we've had over the past month,” explained Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the N.C. State Climate Office.

Throughout the Triad, average temperatures in December were 6 to 8 degrees above normal, Davis said.

“Or to put it another way, it felt more like a typical December in Myrtle Beach than in the Triad,” he added.

In Greensboro, whose long-term weather records go back to 1903, it was the second-warmest December on record. Only December 2015 was warmer.

December 2021 also was unusual in the Triad because the warmest days were near the end of the month, Davis noted. The year 2022 started the same way, with a record high of 77 for Jan. 1.