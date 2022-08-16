Someone in Winston-Salem won $100,000 in Monday's Powerball drawing. Luckier Clay County ticket worth $1 million.

A Winston-Salem resident won a $100,000 in the Powerball drawing Monday, although the winner has yet to come forward, a state lottery official said Tuesday.

The person holds a winning ticket after buying a $3 Power Play ticket using the lottery’s website, said Jonathan LaRowe, a spokesman for the N.C. Education Lottery.

The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000.The prize doubled to $100,000 after the 2X multiplier hit, LaRowe said.

In addition, someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Clay County grocery store won $1 million, the largest prize won nationally in Monday's drawing, LaRowe said.

That winner bought the ticket at Ingles on U.S. 64 East in Hayesville, LaRowe said. The winner’s $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million, LaRowe said. Both winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

Since no one won Monday’s jackpot, the Powerball jackpot climbs to $66 million as an annuity prize or $38.3 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.