Someone stole a bicycle from a UNCSA student's driveway. That bike was a link to her father, who died in April of COVID-19.

She went to describe the bike - it’s a Kent Glenridge Men’s 700 cc Hybrid Bike - and added a few photos. “If you have any information or have seen it please message me,” she wrote. “And if the person who took it sees this, please simply return it/turn it in and I’ll be satisfied.”

Fair enough.

But Patrick’s story, her plea, isn’t about a bike. It never was.

Her father, Craig Patrick, grew up and lived in Detroit. He was an Air Force veteran, a graduate of Michigan State University and an engineer. He’d moved in with his father so that he could care for him full-time.

He enjoyed riding; he didn’t own a car and the Glenridge was his main form of transportation. Craig Patrick was divorced - nothing unusual there - and remained friendly with his ex-wife, Maya’s mother. “Mom would take him to the grocery and check in on him,” Maya Patrick said.

He was an animal lover, too. Maya said that her father would feed the squirrels and ducks near his place at the same time every day to the point they knew when to gather.

“We joked that he was like a Disney princess because he loved all the animals and they loved him,” she said.