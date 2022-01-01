 Skip to main content
Someone won $1 million in the N.C. Education Lottery. Ticket bought at Lewisville store.
Someone won $1 million in the N.C. Education Lottery. Ticket bought at Lewisville store.

Someone got lucky on New Year's Eve — a ticket that person bought at a Forsyth County convenience store won a $1 million prize in the Mega Millions drawing, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.

The $2 ticket was bought at the Circle K on Williams Road in Lewisville. That ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all the numbers on the five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million. 

Lucky indeed. 

The Mega Millions also got two $10,000 wins — one at Great D on U.S. 601 in Yadkinville and another at the Walnut Cove Market on South Main Street in Walnut Cove.

People with the winning tickets have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. 

