Sorrells named new Head of School at Salem Academy

Kris Porazzi Sorrells is the new Head of School at Salem Academy.

Sorrells came to Salem Academy in 1998 to teach math and has served as Acting Head of School since June 2020. In addition to her role as Head of School, she will continue to teach math at Salem Academy.

“Kris has done an outstanding job leading Salem Academy since she stepped up to become Acting Head of School last summer,” Salem Academy and College Interim President Susan Henking said in a statement. “I’m pleased and thrilled that Kris accepted the offer to drop the ‘Acting’ role and become the Head of School for Salem Academy."

A 1996 graduate of Salem College and mother of a Salem Academy alumna, Sorrells has the respect of students, parents, alumnae and her fellow faculty, Sorrells said.

“Salem has long been a special place for me. I came to Salem College as a student because of the institution’s long history and passion for educating females of all ages, and I returned as an Academy teacher because of my desire to help high school girls see the opportunities that are available to them,” Sorrells said. “I sent my daughter to Salem Academy because I saw firsthand how committed the faculty and staff are to educating and empowering girls as well as encouraging them to create new and unique pathways for their lives.”

Sorrells received a master’s degree in mathematics in 1998 from Wake Forest University and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Salem College in 1996.

