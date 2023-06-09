Grab your flannel shirts and combat boots. A slate of Gen X and Millennial power-pop rockers are headed to the 10th anniversary of Gears & Guitars on Aug. 4-6.

The three-day weekend will be its usual mix of professional and amateur cycling as well as several free outdoor concerts, including headliners Soul Asylum and Dishwalla.

On Aug. 4, there will be bicycle sprints down Fourth Street all evening, and free concerts from Cracker, best known for its hit 1993 hit, "Low," and Nine Days, whose 2000 hit "Absolutely (Story of a Girl)," reached No. 6 on the Billboard 100 charts and was featured prominently in the the movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

The two bands will play on Marshall Street, adjacent to Winston Square Park beginning 7 p.m.

On Saturday the action moves to Bailey Park with fondos and the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic races. That evening's music lineup will feature Soul Asylum, whose 1992 song "Runaway Train" was one of the decade's enduring ear worms, and Dishwalla, who hit it big with "Counting Blue Cars (Tell Me All Your Thoughts on God)."

Local performers Clay Howard and Silver Alert will open on Saturday evening at Bailey Park. Chairs and blankets are allowed but outside alcohol is not.

There will be an after-party at the Coal Pit at Bailey Park on Aug. 6, with local bands, The Hollirockets, Dead Drag Motion and Wafer Thin.

More information is available at WinstonSalemCycling.com.