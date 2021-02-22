'Soul Train' comes alive in Winston-Salem

This story first appeared Feb. 14, 2012. During Black History Month, the Journal is looking back at some of the people and places we've written about over the years.

As James Brown's "Papa Don't Take No Mess" got louder Sunday, the homemade "Soul Train" line in a Winston-Salem recreation center got a little crazy — as if host Don Cornelius himself had given his signature benediction to start "the hippest trip in America."

Two by two, dancers came down the line, flashing their best moves — the same moves they did in the 1970s and watched "Soul Train" on TV every Saturday morning. Greg "Catman" Good popped his elbows out, froze them for a second and then rolled his arms into a snake, all to the beat and the delight of the crowd.

"We weren't on TV that much back then. If you wanted to see black folks on TV, you watched 'Soul Train,' " he said before the dance line formed.

The event at the Carl Russell Recreation Center was part of Black History Month, said lead organizer Ben Piggott.

Cornelius committed suicide about two weeks ago. His brainchild, "Soul Train," which ran for 35 seasons until 2006, is revered as one of the first national programs to feature Black artists — and the moves, fashion and hairstyles of the day.