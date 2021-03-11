South Carolina man convicted for role in trafficking LSD to students in Davie and Forsyth counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Leonard went undercover and identified Owens as a mid-level LSD dealer who was operating in Lancaster, S.C. On Jan. 4, 2019, Owens was arrested as part of what law-enforcement officers called Operation Electric Kool-Aid, according to court documents. When Owens was arrested, law-enforcement agents didn't know exactly where the LSD was coming from, court documents said.

Owens consulted with his attorney, Brandy Koontz, and agreed to cooperate. He provided hours of recorded testimony that led law-enforcement officers to the people who manufactured the LSD he sold, court papers said. He also provided information about how often he sold LSD and the "nature of the LSD sales that occurred to individuals down the distribution chain," court papers said.

He also tried to act as a confidential informant by placing phone calls to possible co-defendants. That led investigators to Ronald Williams, a Colorado man, who was convicted in December for his role in trafficking large amounts of LSD. He is currently serving at least five years and 10 months in prison.

According to Owens, Williams shipped LSD from Colorado to South Carolina. Owens picked up the LSD and sold it to Marco Sevilla-Hernandez of Winston-Salem. Owens also met Williams in person outside Asheville, court documents said.