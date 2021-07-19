Southbound US 52 closures coming for bridge demolition

Contract crews plan to close the southbound lanes of U.S. 52 near the Forsyth-Stokes county border overnight several times this week for bridge demolition work.

Last week, work was done on the northbound side. Crews are in the process of demolishing the Meadowbrook Drive bridge over the U.S. highway.

Closures will be put in place at 11 p.m. nightly through Thursday and be removed by 5 the following mornings, weather permitting.

A detour will have drivers take Perch Road (Exit 129), Old U.S. 52, Chestnut Grove Road, Goff Road, Old U.S. 52 and Moore Road to return to U.S. 52 South.

Drivers should slow down when approaching this section of U.S. 52 South, watch for crews working in this area and factor the detour into their commutes, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

