Spectrum has started 24/7 AccuWeather TV Network for video subscribers in the Triad

AccuWeather TV Network is now delivering 24/7 weather news in the Triad from in-studio and in the field, Spectrum announced Tuesday.

The network is available on Channel 198 at no additional charge to customers who have Spectrum TV Select and higher video tiers. It provides local, regional and national weather news and information.

Spectrum offers the AccuWeather’s national weather feed with regionalized weather data for its customers in the Triad.

“AccuWeather’s programs are 100 percent focused on weather, and the combination of the network’s national forecasts and reliable local weather reporting directly aligns with our goal to provide programming that meets the interests of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of Programming Acquisition for Charter Communications Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of TV, internet, mobile and voice services.

AccuWeather is based in State College, Pennsylvania, and serves more than 1.5 billion people daily through the AccuWeather Network channel, digital media properties, including accuweather.com and mobile, as well as radio, TV and newspapers, digital out of home and thousands of third-party websites.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.