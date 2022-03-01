 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spill of milk and butter fat forces Winston-Salem police to close a section of Ivy Avenue
0 Comments
top story

Spill of milk and butter fat forces Winston-Salem police to close a section of Ivy Avenue

  • 0

A spill of about 100 gallons of milk and natural butter fat caused Winston-Salem police to close the 1300 block of Ivy Avenue Tuesday, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The incident began shortly before 4:30 p.m. when a tractor-trailer carrying the milk and natural butter fat had a leaky valve and spilled the dairy product, said Capt. Daniel Everhart of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The driver had a made a delivery in Winston-Salem for the Pet Dairy plant on Glenn Avenue before the incident happened, Everhart said.

The spill covered a quarter-mile of the 1300 block of Ivy Avenue near its intersection with Northwest Boulevard, Everhart said. About 15 city firefighters responded to the scene to monitor the spill and prevent vehicles from traveling on the affected section of Ivy Avenue, Everhart said.

The affected section of Ivy Avenue was expected to be shut down Tuesday for several hours while the dairy product is cleaned up, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes of travel.

Anyone with information about this spill can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House passes bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
Crime

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert