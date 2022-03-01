Spill of milk and butter fat forces Winston-Salem police to close a section of Ivy Avenue

A spill of about 100 gallons of milk and natural butter fat caused Winston-Salem police to close the 1300 block of Ivy Avenue Tuesday, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The incident began shortly before 4:30 p.m. when a tractor-trailer carrying the milk and natural butter fat had a leaky valve and spilled the dairy product, said Capt. Daniel Everhart of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The driver had a made a delivery in Winston-Salem for the Pet Dairy plant on Glenn Avenue before the incident happened, Everhart said.

The spill covered a quarter-mile of the 1300 block of Ivy Avenue near its intersection with Northwest Boulevard, Everhart said. About 15 city firefighters responded to the scene to monitor the spill and prevent vehicles from traveling on the affected section of Ivy Avenue, Everhart said.

The affected section of Ivy Avenue was expected to be shut down Tuesday for several hours while the dairy product is cleaned up, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes of travel.