Spin out – for now; Winston-Salem scooter rentals paused

Those ubiquitous — and occasionally annoying — orange scooters are taking a winter break.
Spin, a San Francisco-based subsidiary of Ford Motor Co. that has offered electric scooter rentals in Winston-Salem since October 2020, is suspending service in the city until March.
City officials are fine with that. They hope residents will be, too.
From the time service started locally, haphazardly abandoned scooters littering city sidewalks and blocking curb ramps have been a headache for pedestrians forced to maneuver around them.
Spin is looking to change that with a new and improved fleet.
The company plans to relaunch service locally with next-generation equipment ready for technology that detects when parked scooters present potential obstructions, said Matthew Burczyk, the city’s bicycle and pedestrian coordinator.
Supply-chain challenges are leading to a delay in the installation of the technology, which will be added sometime after the new scooters are deployed, he said.
In the meantime, the winter pause “is a good opportunity for Spin to make the changeover in the fleet,” Burczyk added. “They can take this time to reassess and be ready to ramp up in the spring.”
January and February were by far the slowest months for scooter rentals in the city last winter, according to usage figures provided by Burczyk.
Spin’s recommitment to operate in Winston-Salem comes at a transitional period for the company, which announced earlier this month that it was pulling out of many cities where it was not the exclusive provider and that it was laying off one-quarter of its workforce.
“Spin will no longer compete in open permit markets that lack sensible regulations,” company CEO Ben Bear said in announcing the changes. “These places have permit market dynamics that make it difficult to identify a clear path to profitability. We found that these free-for-all markets create an uncertain operating environment — marked by frequent changes in competitive landscape, no caps on fleet sizes, and race-to-the-bottom pricing.”
Competitive challenges were eliminated in Winston-Salem in October when Winston-Salem's only other scooter-service operator, Blue Duck, pulled out of the city.
Rechargeable scooters are seen as a tool to limit urban vehicle use and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.
From Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 13, 2021, Winston-Salem riders logged nearly 5,000 trips combined through Spin and Blue Duck, according to Burczyk’s statistics.
Those riders traveled more than 54,000 miles and spent close to 1 million minutes on scooters. The average trip covered 1.3 miles and took 22 minutes.
May was the busiest month, followed by April and June. February, with just 193 trips, was by far the slowest month for usage.
Scooters first appeared on the streets of Winston-Salem in August 2018, when a company called Bird dropped hundreds of them on city streets with no warning.
City leaders responded by banning the scooters from city streets, then went to work on regulations to cover their use. Scooters returned in the fall of 2019, only to disappear again with the rise of COVID-19.
Spin and Blue Duck went through an application process before being granted permits by the city.
