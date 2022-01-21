Spin out – for now; Winston-Salem scooter rentals paused

January and February were by far the slowest months for scooter rentals in the city last winter, according to usage figures provided by Burczyk.

Spin’s recommitment to operate in Winston-Salem comes at a transitional period for the company, which announced earlier this month that it was pulling out of many cities where it was not the exclusive provider and that it was laying off one-quarter of its workforce.

“Spin will no longer compete in open permit markets that lack sensible regulations,” company CEO Ben Bear said in announcing the changes. “These places have permit market dynamics that make it difficult to identify a clear path to profitability. We found that these free-for-all markets create an uncertain operating environment — marked by frequent changes in competitive landscape, no caps on fleet sizes, and race-to-the-bottom pricing.”

Competitive challenges were eliminated in Winston-Salem in October when Winston-Salem's only other scooter-service operator, Blue Duck, pulled out of the city.

Rechargeable scooters are seen as a tool to limit urban vehicle use and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.