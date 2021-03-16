Sports attendance bills advance in N.C. Senate; Forsyth, six other counties in region affected

Forsyth County and several counties in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina are included in state Senate bills that would allow some high-school athletic venues to expand attendance to 50% of their seating capacity.
Senate Bill 256 covers Davidson, Davie and Forsyth among the nine counties listed in the bill.
Meanwhile, Senate Bill 232 has 13 counties that include Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties in the region.
Both are local bills, which mean they cannot be vetoed by the governor. There is a limit of 14 counties in any local bill.
The bills cleared the Senate State and Local Government committee Wednesday. Next up is Rules and Operations committee at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Forsyth Republican delegation members Sen. Joyce Krawiec and Rep. Donny Lambeth said they support SB256.
"It is time we opened back up some of our outdoor spectator events to allow parents and family to attend their children's activities," Lambeth said. "You can still practice safe social distancing and wear a mask, but we need to use a little more common sense."
SB232 and SB256 hold very similar language outside which counties are participating.
They are both focused on high school sports venues, as compared with similar sports-attendance bills in the House that factor in public community colleges and universities.
The bills would expand outdoor seating capacity from 30% — as permitted under an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper — to 50%.
For venues that don't have an established seating capacity, there could be no more than seven spectators for every 1,000 square feet.
For outdoor sporting facilities that allow spectators to bring their own seats, individuals who sit in their own seats are not counted toward the seating capacity as long as they remain at least six feet of distance between themselves and anyone outside of their family unit.
The bills would not prohibit schools or school districts from implementing stricter limits on the number of spectators.
K-12 schools would be required to follow the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit that debuted on Feb. 2.
Youth and amateur sports programs would follow the interim guidance for administrators and participants as set on Feb. 26.
On March 3, the state House approved two Republican-sponsored sports-attendance bills.
House Bill 128, a statewide public bill, passed by a 77-42 margin. House Bill 118, a local bill affecting 14 counties including Davidson in the Triad, was approved by a 74-45 vote.
The bills have been sent to the Senate for consideration.
With football season under way for N.C. High School Athletic Association schools, there has been a sense of urgency to increase the number of fans allowed at games.
Football tickets typically are the main funding sources for most high school athletic departments.
HB128 is the broader of the two legislations in that it goes beyond athletic contests to include graduation and commencement ceremonies, and other outdoor extracurricular events.
The bill would allow up to 50% seating and no less than 30%. For facilities that don’t have stated attendance capacity, the limit would be 14 spectators per 1,000 square feet.
By comparison, Cooper’s Executive Order No. 195 on Feb. 24 set outdoor settings at 30% of capacity, but no longer with a 100-person cap.
Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Forsyth, said he supports HB128 because he views it as an acceptable compromise for keeping individuals safe while allowing "for lots of regular activities that can continue if everyone will just work together and be considerate of one another."
"They don’t need to be packing stadiums and basketball venues. But with limited access arenas and social distancing, particularly outside venues, should be reasonably safe for the spectators."
Indoor venues with more than 5,000 seats can open at 15% capacity, which affects many college and professional sports facilities in the state, such as the Joel Coliseum, Greensboro Coliseum, Smith Center in Chapel Hill, PNC Arena in Raleigh and Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
Excluded from the capacity limits in HB128 are athletes, graduating students and their family members, school employees, entertainers, such as cheerleaders and band members, and support staff.
