Sports attendance bills advance in N.C. Senate; Forsyth, six other counties in region affected

SB232 and SB256 hold very similar language outside which counties are participating.

They are both focused on high school sports venues, as compared with similar sports-attendance bills in the House that factor in public community colleges and universities.

The bills would expand outdoor seating capacity from 30% — as permitted under an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper — to 50%.

For venues that don't have an established seating capacity, there could be no more than seven spectators for every 1,000 square feet.

For outdoor sporting facilities that allow spectators to bring their own seats, individuals who sit in their own seats are not counted toward the seating capacity as long as they remain at least six feet of distance between themselves and anyone outside of their family unit.

The bills would not prohibit schools or school districts from implementing stricter limits on the number of spectators.

K-12 schools would be required to follow the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit that debuted on Feb. 2.

Youth and amateur sports programs would follow the interim guidance for administrators and participants as set on Feb. 26.