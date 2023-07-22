A Triad sports management group is trying to carve a niche in what it calls the “wild, wild West” of sponsorships for collegiate athletes.

Since July 2021, college athletes can receive compensation for the commercial use of their name, image and likeness — more commonly known as NIL — that has served as enticements for some to stay in school rather than turning professional before their eligibility expires.

In January, for example, sports performance supplement company BOA Nutrition signed college basketball players Armando Bacot of North Carolina and Jeremy Roach of Duke to separate NIL deals. According to BOA Nutrition, “at the company’s current valuation, we would value the total compensation package for each player at between $150,000 and $250,000.”

Enter C&C Sports Group of High Point, which is led by Mike Carrier and Landon Cheviron. The company is starting small with about 20 clients signed in the past six weeks, primarily men’s college basketball players.

The co-founders said they are not only attempting to gain NIL deals for clients, but also help them with management and investment of those funds with the goal of establishing long-term relationships.

Both took time last week to discuss their business and why NIL-focused recruitment makes sense for their company. An edited version follows.

Explain how C&C Sports Group is carving a niche in collegiate and professional sports.

Carrier: “C&C Sports Group was founded based on the desire to help college and professional athletes by putting their interests first.

“I’ve had a wealth management company for over 25 years, and I’ve always thought that at some point I’d like to work with, and educate, athletes on money management and investments.

“The NIL landscape is like the wild, wild West, and we want to make sure that the student-athletes are making the most of their opportunities.

“For the most part, the majority of college athletes don’t play professionally, so maximizing what they can earn now and being smart with that money — while learning about investments — are things that we can help them in the long term. The athletes that are making less money are actually the ones that need the most help, as they need to make their money last. Our goal it to provide a high level of attention and service to make that happen.”

What role did the recruitment of your son Reid (a former Greensboro Day School guard) as a men’s college basketball player have in the NIL interest?

Carrier: “Reid’s recruitment really didn’t have anything to do with me starting C&C. It really started in my mind while watching our nephew Beau Taylor play professional baseball for the past 10-plus years. (Taylor has played at the major league level with the Cleveland Indians, Oakland A’s and Toronto Blue Jays).

“He has been up and down in between MLB and the minors, and I started helping him manage his money. I realized that there was a niche to help professional athletes in similar situations as they didn’t seem to be getting the service and attention to their portfolios that they deserve and really need.

“There are tons of players that don’t sign a two-year, $25 million contract, so keeping and growing what they have is even more important for them.

“I started hearing stories about college athletes paying up to 30% in agency fees for NIL deals. After talking with a few players, I realized that nobody was helping and/or educating them on what to do and how to manage/invest their money, so the money came in and went out.

“One unique thing that we are currently doing is that I’m not charging any fees to manage their money. I really just want to help get them started with investing and learning about managing their money.”

When NIL became a legal and viable revenue option for college athletes, when did your group recognize it would become a key part of your services?

Cheviron: “NIL has been a hot topic for the last decade or so. Top college athletes have been getting paid, one way or another, well before the NCAA allowed it.

“We began to see athletes at all levels make more and more money, knowing most of them did not have someone looking over their contracts and advising them on what to do once they are paid. We knew we needed to step in and help athletes not only find, negotiate and manage NIL deals, but also teach them to invest and save for their future.

“At some point, their playing career will end, and we want them to be ahead of the curve with the money they make through NIL.”

How is your group navigating the choppy NIL revenue waters?

Cheviron: “Athletic directors and coaches continue to come out demanding for there to be a governing body that sets standardization practices for all states and universities. ... As for us, we are making sure we follow the states’ and universities’ NIL policy of every athlete we sign.”

How does your group determine what is a viable NIL revenue expectations for each client?

Cheviron: “We want the best deal possible for every athlete we work with. ... We tell our athletes to focus on their training and play, as that will provide them with different ways to increase their NIL, whether that’s through social media or community service and outreach.

“We carefully review every contract and add ways to increase their earnings as their NIL continue to rise. There are a couple viable revenue streams for our athletes, which include brand ambassadors, royalties deal with businesses and paid promotion.

“Our athletes have different interest and hobbies. We put that into consideration when looking for deals.”

The majority of your clients to date are college basketball players. But none — at least for now — are at the top levels of men’s college basketball. Is that strategy on purpose as a proving ground for future clients?

Carrier: “We feel that every athlete deserves a high level of service regardless of what level they are playing at, and our goal is to provide that service. Every agency would love to have the top players, but they all need the help, and we don’t really focus on where they are at now as much as we focus on how we can help them.”