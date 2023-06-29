The N.C. Senate removed language Tuesday from a House charter school bill that could have drastically changed how charter and non-public schools compete athletically against public schools.

When the House passed House Bill 219, titled “Charter School Omnibus,” a section addressed state Board of Education oversight over high school sports underneath the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s umbrella.

The Republican-sponsored bill passed on May 3 by a 75-42 vote, mostly along party lines.

On Tuesday, the section was removed by the Senate Education/Higher Education committee without comment on the decision.

On Wednesday, the Senate Rules and Operations committee advanced the latest edition of HB219 to the Senate floor. If HB219 clears the Senate, the House can accept or reject the Senate changes, the latter typically leading to a concurrence committee to pursue a potential compromise.

Much of the Democratic opposition to HB219 has been focused on language that expands how many students a charter school can accept without needing additional state approval.

After clearing the House, HB219 would have required that charter schools and nonpublic high schools — such as Bishop McGuiness in Kernersville — track their students’ home residence in relation to the nearest public school to which they would be assigned by the local public school’s board of education.

The State Board of Education would have been required to “adopt emergency rules to implement the requirements ... for the 2023-2024 school year.”

Public charter schools have proven to be strongholds at the statewide 1-A and 2-A classification levels in part because of their school attendance policies.

“You’ve seen an eroding of 1-A and 2-A athletic programs where the charter schools have completely come in and dominated those athletic events,” Rep. John Bell, R-Wayne, said during the House Education committee meeting, according to The News & Observer of Raleigh.

Charter and nonpublic schools would have been required to submit to the NCHSAA or another third-party administration organization the following reports:

The names of all schools to which the students would have been assigned; and

The percentage of students who would have attended each of those schools.

Based on those reports, the charter or nonpublic school classification for athletics “shall be based on the classification of the (public) school or schools that the largest percentage” of their student body would have been assigned.

For example, if the majority of Bishop McGuiness’ students would have been assigned to a 4-A public school in Forsyth or Guilford counties, Bishop would be required to play in the 4-A division.

The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association did not provide comment on the House’s passage of HB219.

NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said in May that one possible ripple effect from HB219 could be that there may not be enough 1-A schools to fill out planned transition from four to seven classifications at the start of the 2025-26 school year. Each classification would have a 64-member cap.

The bill allows for a charter or nonpublic school to apply for a hardship waiver to the rule.

There have been complaints over the years about private schools, including Charlotte Catholic, Christ the King of Huntersville and Cardinal Gibbons of Raleigh, dominating certain NCHSAA classifications or sports because of the way enrollment is handled by their Catholic dioceses.

Reviewing just Bishop McGuinness, it has won state 1-A championships in at least five sports, most notably the nine consecutive in girls basketball from 2006 through 2014, and more recently the 2022 and 2023 titles.

Similar complaints have been made against charter schools, such as Community School of Davidson, Grey Stone, Lake Norman Charter, Mountain Island, Pine Lake Prep, Thomas Jefferson Academy, Voyager and Winston-Salem Prep.

During the 2022 session, the Republican-controlled legislature passed House Bill 91, which was dedicated to NCHSAA reform. The bill initially included a proposal that would have prohibited public schools from playing nonpublic schools in the postseason.

At that time, the head officials at Bishop McGuinness, Charlotte Catholic and Christ the King sent a joint letter to parents and supporters making them aware of the potential playoff implications in HB91.

Also in HB91 was a proposal to classify those schools “into the next largest conference than the school would be assigned to be based solely on average daily membership.”

That would have meant Bishop McGuinness and Christ the King being required to play at the 2-A level. Charlotte Catholic and Cardinal Gibbons already play at the top 4-A level.

That proposal has been made several times since Catholic schools were allowed to join the NCHSAA.