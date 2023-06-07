The sports wagering legislation has crossed home plate in the state legislature, gaining final approval Wednesday by a 69-44 vote in the House.

Bipartisan and divisive House Bill 347, titled “Sports Wagering/Horse Racing Wagering,” now goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature.

“The governor believes that North Carolina taxpayers should benefit from sports wagering which is already occurring, and this legislation provides a way for that to happen within the bounds of the law,” Jordan Monaghan, Cooper’s deputy communications director, said in a statement Tuesday.

“Additional work needs to be done to make sure the N.C. Lottery Commission has what it needs to set up and regulate this industry.”

North Carolina would become the 28th state to legalize some form of sports wagering.

Most of the sports wagering legislation is set to go into effect on Jan. 8, though some become effective when HB347 becomes law.

The bill contains several significant Senate changes, foremost including allowing pari-mutuel betting — a kind of betting used most often in horse racing, but also dog racing and jai alai.

Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and the primary sponsor of HB347, said Tuesday that many of the Senate changes had been discussed in the House.

How they voted

As had been the case with previous chamber and committee votes on HB347, the no votes were a mix of anti-gambling social conservatives and anti-poverty progressives.

The individual House votes on third reading was not immediately available on the legislative website.

On second reading vote Tuesday, 27 Republicans and 15 Democrats voted no. It's rare that legislators change their votes from second to third reading.

Voting yes in the House Tuesday were: Reps. Amber Baker and Kanika Brown, both D-Forsyth; Kyle Hall and Donny Lambeth, both R-Forsyth; Ashton Wheeler Clemmons, D-Guilford, and John Faircloth and Jon Hardister, both R-Guilford.

Voting no were Reps. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, and Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford. Reps. Cecil Brockman and Amos Quick III, both D-Guilford, had excused absences.

HB347 cleared the Senate by a 37-11 vote June 1 with eight Republicans and three Democrats voting no, including Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson.

Several House Democrats spoke briefly about their objections to the sports wagering legislation before the final vote.

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said that while she appreciated some of the tightening of what HB347 would permit, she continued to express concern with Jan. 8 being too early of an implementation date.

Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, said HB347 will contribute to North Carolinians being "more interested in the betting spread than the winning outcome."

A legislative staff analysis has sports wagering generating $40.6 million in annual net economic impact.

Rep. Abe Jones, D-Wake, said the state doesn't need the projected sports wagering revenue in comparison with the risk of North Carolinians becoming addicted to online gambling through what's permitted in HB347.

"This legislation is bad public policy that will hurt, not help, individuals and families," Jones said.

Senate changes

The Senate version would raise from 14% to 18% a proposed tax levied on interactive sports wagering operators to provide the funding for those expenditures.

The Senate added language authorizing in-person wagering at additional public venues associated with professional sports teams and organizations.

Another change adds the Appalachian State, East Carolina and UNC Charlotte athletics programs among 14 UNC System members that would receive $300,000 in annual proceeds.

Pari-mutuel wagering is defined in the legislative analysis of HB347 as “a form of wagering in which the organizer pools all wagers placed together and pays the winners with the collected bets.” Under current state law, pari-mutuel wagering on horse races is illegal in N.C. except for wagers placed at casinos operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the Catawba Indian Nation.

According to the legislative analysis, HB347 as amended by the Senate would offer two ways to place a sports wager: in-person and as a registered player online.

As with pari-mutuel wagering, the bettor must be at least age 21 and online operator would be responsible for ensuring the identity and age of any person trying to place a wager.

An online account could be funded with any of the following: cash when betting in-person; foreign currency and coin; personal checks and drafts; digital, crypto and virtual currencies; online and mobile payment systems that support online money transfers; credit cards and debit cards; prepaid access instrument; and any other form of cash or cash equivalent approved by the Lottery Commission.

According to the amendment, bettors could place their sports wagers anywhere in the state through their account.

However, interactive sports wagering operators must determine at the time the sports wager is made that the bettor is located in North Carolina, and not on tribal lands.

Bettors could also place sports wagers at a permanent or temporary place of public accommodation associated with an operator-owned sports facility, either onsite, or at approved locations within a half-mile of a motorsports facility or professional sports team, or within 1.5 miles of a sports facility associated with a professional golf tournament.

HB374 specifies that sports wagering can be allowed at the home of the Carolina Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Courage and any future Major League Baseball team.

A temporary place of public accommodation may also be established at a sports facility hosting a professional golf tournament as long as it operates only within the time period that begins five days prior to the tournament and ends five days after the tournament.