Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads from Forsyth into Guilford

North Carolina’s first infestation of invasive spotted lanternflies has now spread outside Forsyth County.

“A handful” of the colorful but destructive insects have been identified just inside Guilford County near Interstate 40, said Amy Michael, a pest survey coordinator with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The newfound adults are linked to the original invasion discovered in Kernersville in early July, and the lanternflies are believed to be contained within a five-mile area, she added.

But that doesn’t mean they’ll stay close.

“Adult lanternflies are currently active and looking for ways to disperse,” Michael cautioned.

The spotted lanternfly, native to China, is a “piercing-sucking insect” that, while feeding, produces large amounts of a sticky substance known as honeydew, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“This buildup of honeydew attracts stinging insects like wasps and ants and can cause black, sooty mold to grow on infested plants as well as homes and businesses, reducing property values,” the department says.

In some cases, professional removal and clean-up can cost thousands of dollars.

The pest poses a particular threat to grapes and, by extension, North Carolina’s $2 billion wine industry. Michael said. Experts also fear lanternflies could harm the state’s $115 million Christmas tree industry.

Michael said the agriculture department will keep searching for the pests around I-40 near the Forsyth-Guilford County line and will treat infested areas at no charge to property owners.

“If folks visit or reside in an infested area and are leaving the infested area, please try to remove any spotted lanternflies from anything you are bringing that is stored outdoors, including your vehicle,” she added.

The first U.S. identification of the spotted lanternfly was in 2014 in southeastern Pennsylvania. North Carolina is the 12th known state to experience an infestation.

Experts say it’s no surprise North Carolina’s first infestation was discovered along I-40.

The so-called hitchhiker pest will lay eggs on any flat surface, including vehicles, which can end up carrying them along on unexpected road trips.

In the summer, lanternflies are identifiable by the black spots on their wings and splashes of bright red.

Michael encouraged anyone spotting what they think is a spotted lanternfly to report it at ncagr.gov/SLF.