Spread of COVID-19 subvariants, including BA.5, underscores importance of vaccines, boosters and masking

"At the risk of sounding like a broken record ..."

Nearly 2½ years into the COVID-19 pandemic, local public-health officials are well aware of the repetitive nature of their warnings about an exasperating series of coronavirus subvariants that become more contagious and infectious with each mutation.

Get vaccinated. Stay up to date on booster shots. Wear a well-fitting mask indoors publicly and on public transportation.

As subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 have become the dominant strains in recent months, new cases and hospitalizations are increasing at a level among the highest of the pandemic when excluding the initial omicron wave from late December to early March.

BA.5 represents 43.8% of new cases in North Carolina for the period of June 26 through July 9), while BA.2.12.1 was at 25.5% and BA.4 at 20.2%).

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said BA.5 is representing up to 70% of new cases in some states in the Northeast.

The local public-health officials hope that by repeating their messages of vaccinations, boosters and indoor masking, they will resonate with the majority of people as the keys to arriving safely in the "new normal."

"Those same tools will protect us with BA.5 and likely all the other future variants," said Dr. Catherine Passaretti, enterprise chief epidemiologist for Atrium Health.

"The tools are the same. We just have to use them."

Gov. Roy Cooper has said he will allow the COVID-19 State of Emergency to expire on Aug. 15, even as cases and hospitalizations are increasing.

"With this latest BA.5 variant, I encourage all North Carolinians to know their risk and take steps to protect themselves," Cooper said.

Kody Kinsley, the state health secretary, provided a COVID-19 perspective Thursday to the monthly meeting of local health directors.

"This virus has thrown us curve balls throughout the pandemic and will continue to evolve," Kinsley said.

"Now, with the rise of the BA.5 subvariant, it’s clear that we’re having another upswing in viral spread.

"We have the tools to manage COVID, so it doesn’t manage us."

Kinsley cautioned that while BA.5 is less likely to result in a severe case among the vaccinated and boosted, "unvaccinated individuals are more likely to end up in the hospital and sadly, significantly more likely to die of COVID-19."

"I’m asking that all of you encourage individuals in your community to develop a plan for how to get access to treatment should they test positive."

"We have an ample supply of Paxlovid, which remains highly-effective against BA.5. The federal government recently made it easier for pharmacists to directly dispense Paxlovid, and we have communicated that information to providers."

Paxloivd is a leading antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease after being infected. It is most effective if taken within a few days of the onset of the infection.

Escaping and evading

The latest subvariants have mutated enough from the initial coronavirus, delta and omicron that public-health officials are hoping the public can grasp new terminology, such as "immune escapes" and "evading immunity."

That means BA.4 and BA.5 have figured out ways to reinfect those recovering from a previous bout of COVID-19, as well as even those who have been double boosted.

"Your chances of reinfection are higher with BA.5 even if you had BA.1 omicron earlier this year," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc.

Priest acknowledged that "I don't know where this is going."

"We'll hopefully not see this go up any further and see a downturn as we get later in the summer.

"At some point, it's going to run out of people to infect because it is that contagious and moving that rapidly," Priest said.

Passaretti acknowledged that "people are tired of hearing this, but it's a message that needs to be said as each subvariant becomes hard to get through."

"Other subvariants are likely to affect us through the fall, and we will likely see a more severe other respiratory virus season because people aren't masking and doing the things we did in the early months of the pandemic.

'While hospitalizations are increasing, we haven't yet seen an increase with these variants settling into our communities with patients in the ICUs and on ventilators," Passaretti said.

"But we need to keep monitoring that because those numbers can go up very quickly. The next couple of weeks will be telling with these relatively new (sub)variants to our area.

Passaretti urged vaccinated individuals to get their first and subsequent booster shots when eligible.

"Boosters do help minimize the risks with infection and reinfection, so I would strongly encourage everyone to be up to date on their doses," Passaretti said. "Every adult should have at least one booster."

Subvariant differences

One way that the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are different from previous coronavirus waves is that they have produced a steady level of weekly cases the past 10 weeks rather than a sharp peak and drop as with delta and the initial omicron.

"This most recent wave hasn't had a spike, but more of going up and reaching a plateau that has gone on longer," Priest said.

Forsyth County was reported Wednesday with 875 cases for the week that ended July 16, down 4.5% from a revised 916 in the previous report, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Of the 875 new reported cases, DHHS said 114, or 13% represented people who have been re-infected with COVID-19.

The weekly case range for Forsyth has been between 798 (week ending June 18) and 1,116 (week ending May 28) over the past eight reports.

By comparison, in April the number of weekly cases in Forsyth had fallen below 200.

"Those numbers could present between just 30% to 50% of the actual COVID-19 cases in local communities," Priest said.

Individuals who determined they are infected through a home test are not required to report their positive results to a county health department.

"We just know there's a lot of COVID in the community right now," Priest said.

Priest said that what is known — for now — is that BA.4 and BA.5 "aren't leading to more serious illness or ICU units."

"Scientists are debating ... whether it might be more contagious as the measles, which has long held the title of most contagious virus in the infectious disease world.

"A single case has the potential to infect a large number of people."

Riding it out

According to a July 19 report from The Associated Press, about 70% of Americans age 50 and older who got a first booster shot — and nearly as many of those 65 and older — haven’t received their second booster, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

A recent study published in Nature found BA.5 was four times as resistant to the currently available mRNA vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) as earlier omicron subvariants.

Public-health officials understand the reality of embracing a "ride-it-out" mode that could last months, if not years.

"We're able — thankfully — to do more things, but people are talking about more people getting COVID," Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said.

"It's clear that it's still out there."

Priest said that "in some ways, society has sort of moved on (from COVID) ... for better or worse."

“That we’re just going to live with this. That some people just ignore it now.

“Yet, in the context of a 2½-year pandemic, we still have hundreds of people dying every day in the United States (from COVID), whereas at one point we had thousands," Priest said.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, cautioned that "it will take a little while to get over this wavelet."

Ohl said considering BA.4 and BA.5 as "breakthrough variants" is not quite accurate because "they don't push themselves through previous immunities."

Rather, Ohl said, the subvariants represents the latest mutation of COVID-19 that will continue to linger, but eventually evolve into something similar to the common cold "and something pretty easy to get over."

White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha recommended during a July 12 news conference that anyone waiting on a subvariant-specific vaccine or booster this fall should get the dose they are eligible for now.

“Let me be clear, if you get vaccinated today, you’re not going to be ineligible to get the variants specific vaccine, as we get into the later part of fall and winter," Jha said.

“So, this is not a tradeoff, we’ve got plenty. It’s a great way to protect yourself.”

Determinations

Helix, a global genomics and viral surveillance group, has been tracking the various COVID-19 mutations since the pandemic erupted in the U.S. in mid-March 2020.

In a July 14 blog posting, Helix researchers have identified three distinguishing factors with BA.4 and BA.5.

"Reinfections are happening more often, but not more quickly," according to the blog.

"While many have been concerned that the average time in between infections has decreased, our data is actually showing that it has increased from 230 days in April to 270 days in July.

"This indicates that the vast majority of reinfections are still occurring in people that were originally infected before the Omicron wave."

However, the blog warned that "the rate of reinfection is rising faster than before, likely because of waning protection from vaccines and previous infections."

The Helix researchers said that with more Americans traveling during the summer, "our latest models predict BA.5 will hit 95% (of new cases) by early August."

Helix also cautioned that a potential new subvariant, BA.2.75, could arrive by the fall.

"You may have read that we identified the 3rd case of BA.2.75 in the U.S. last week," the researchers wrote. "Since then, there have been close to 10 identified across the nation.

"As a reminder, experts are concerned about BA.2.75 because it has a mutation in a site predicted to evade previous infections, which means reinfections may rise further in the fall."

Researchers at University of California at Davis warn that "the more people who are infected, the more likely we are to see new variants."

"Every time COVID-19 infects someone, there’s a chance for more mutations, which can allow the virus to keep spreading. Stay vigilant and get vaccinated if you haven’t already."

BA.5 perfect transmitter?

BA.5 has emerged as the dominant subvariant "because it has perfected how to transmit the virus from person to person,” said Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention for UCHealth and a professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Barron commented in a July 19 UCHealth update on BA.5.

“The virus wants to survive," Barron said. "How does it survive? It keeps perpetuating itself.”

"In order to spread, the BA.5 subvariant has figured out how to evade vaccines and infect people who have recovered from relatively recent cases of COVID-19."

Barron said BA.5 has borrowed survival skills from delta and other omicron variants that helped it spring to the front of the pack.

Barron said the primary reason why BA.5 cases have not led quickly to hospitalizations and deaths, when compared with delta and omicron, is that "it's doing what it’s supposed to do to survive: transmitting rapidly to as many people as possible and making them sick without killing most of them."

"If you kill (your host) too quickly, then you can’t keep spreading,” Barron said.

Barron acknowledged that when epidemiologists say BA.5 is producing mild or moderate cases, it's in comparison to "you did not die or end up in the hospital."

"But that doesn’t mean that you were not impacted by it. And of course, there’s variability. I’ve known many people who have been pretty sick. They’re tired and in bed,” Barron said.

“It’s not the end of the world because most people are not going to die from BA.5.

"But, it’s not like your nose runs for a day and you're fine."