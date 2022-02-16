'Spring is getting closer': Erratic temperatures signal seasonal shift, expert says

Possible thunderstorms rumbling through the Triad Thursday night could signal the start of an early transition into spring, experts say.

Temperatures are expected to climb near 70 Thursday — close to 20 degrees above normal — before a cold front brings heavy rain and the potential for storms overnight, according to the National Weather Service's Raleigh office. Wind gusts as high as 46 mph are possible.

The best chance for thunder and lightning in the Triad will be between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday. Rainfall totals of up to a half-inch are possible. The chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning is 100%.

Temperatures will reach the upper-50s under clearing skies Friday and through the weekend. Warmer-than-normal weather is expected to continue for the rest of February, according to the weather service’s long-term forecast.