'Spring is getting closer': Erratic temperatures signal seasonal shift, expert says

Possible thunderstorms rumbling through the Triad Thursday night could signal the start of an early transition into spring, experts say.
Temperatures are expected to climb near 70 Thursday — close to 20 degrees above normal — before a cold front brings heavy rain and the potential for storms overnight, according to the National Weather Service's Raleigh office. Wind gusts as high as 46 mph are possible.
The best chance for thunder and lightning in the Triad will be between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday. Rainfall totals of up to a half-inch are possible. The chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning is 100%.
Temperatures will reach the upper-50s under clearing skies Friday and through the weekend. Warmer-than-normal weather is expected to continue for the rest of February, according to the weather service’s long-term forecast.
“Whenever we start getting those warm days mixing in with some cooler ones, it’s a good sign that spring is getting closer,” said Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the North Carolina State Climatology Office. “Spring is one of our transition seasons, when there still is colder air bottled up to our north but also warmer air available to the south, and we tend to tap into both of those from time to time. That can produce those big fluctuations from day to day, since even a small shift in the wind direction can bring about very different temperatures.”
February highs in the Triad have ranged from 36 degrees Feb. 7 to 69 Saturday.
Davis conceded that mid-February is early to be discussing spring, which officially begins March 20.
“But that speaks to a trend we’ve noticed in recent years, that these stretches of warmer weather in February are becoming more frequent as our winters wane earlier,” he noted. “That also means fewer cold snaps this late in winter, and our cold nights this time of year are exactly that: just a night or two of chilly weather before we warm up again.”
This week is a prime example of those short-term chill-downs. After hitting a low for the month of 21 Monday, overnight temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s Thursday night as rain moves through, then plunge to 30 Friday night and into the 20s the following night, according to the National Weather Service.
Links to climate change
The brevity of colder periods can be partially tied to lengthening periods of daylight and the sun getting higher in the sky, Davis explained.
“But we also see trends over time that the frequency and severity of our cold nights are decreasing, and that’s closely tied to climate change,” he added.
The 2020 North Carolina Climate Report, produced by 15 independent climate scientists in support of Gov. Roy Cooper’s 2018 executive order aimed at addressing climate change, predicted there would be at least a dozen fewer nights per year when temperatures dip below freezing across most of the state by the middle of the century.
Similar trends already are entrenched.
In the Triad, the annual average temperature in winter — commonly defined by weather scientists as December, January and February — has climbed 4.2 degrees over the past half-century, according to data from Climate Central, which collects and analyzes U.S. weather statistics down to the local level.
Also since 1975, the longest annual cold snaps (defined as consecutive days when the average temperature was below normal) in the Triad have declined by an average of nine days, Climate Central found.
The longest streak of consecutive cold days during that period was 42 in 1985. The average length of the longest annual cold snaps for those years was 15.75 days.
So far this winter, the longest stretch has been eight days, from Jan. 26 through Feb. 2. Over the past decade, the average has been less than 11.
Daily high temperatures so far in February have been nearly 2 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. That is typical for winters like this one with a La Niña weather pattern, when temperatures are warmer than usual in the southern U.S. and colder in the north, Davis said.
“Back in 2018, we had a similarly snowy January to this year, and that was immediately followed by the warmest February on record,” he added. “In fact, on Feb. 16 of that year, the Triad hit 80 degrees, which is the sort of high temperature we expect at the end of May rather than the middle of February.”
A repeat of that kind of extreme isn’t likely this February, according to forecasts, but the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center predicts Triad temperatures 5-10 degrees above normal for the rest of the month.
“If that happens, this will be a winter bookended by unseasonably warm weather in December (9 degrees above normal) and February, but probably most memorable for those cool and snowy weeks we had in January,” Davis said.
It also would mean those crocuses and other early bloomers that already have unfolded are likely authentic harbingers.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
