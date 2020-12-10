Springtime likely timetable for widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccine in N.C.

Another 39% responded by choosing the options of "it depends" or "not sure," while 20.5% said they would not take it.

Elon poll officials said the most common response for those planning to be vaccinated is that they "view it as a way to protect themselves and their loved ones, and a pathway to returning to normalcy."

Those saying they won't "pointed to a lack of trust in the FDA, fear about potential side effects, and the view that taking the vaccine and wearing a mask infringed upon their individual rights."

Those on the fence "expressed concerns that the approval process was rushed, that others might need the vaccine more than they do, or that the vaccine could cause health problems."

Other findings: 75% agree that vaccines could help end the COVID-19 pandemic; 56% agree that vaccines will be effective in preventing the disease; 37% said the vaccine could be more dangerous than COVID-19.

"More than two-thirds want to wait for others to get vaccinated to see how it worked for them before getting vaccinated," according to poll officials.

Swift said he is hearing similar pros and cons opinions locally about taking the vaccine.