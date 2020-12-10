Springtime likely timetable for widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccine in N.C.

It will be springtime before COVID-19 vaccine doses become available for a majority of North Carolinians, the state's health secretary said Thursday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said there is no particular percentage of North Carolinians that will have to take the vaccine before COVID-19 socioeconomic restrictions can be eased.
"We want as many people in North Carolina to be vaccinated as possible," Cohen said.
"We’re talking about limited supplies at first, and so we don’t really know yet what the time sequence is going to be in terms of us having vaccine that is more widely available to the general public.
"It is not going to be in the early part of 2021. It's going to be closer to springtime," Cohen said.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Cohen said North Carolina expects to receive as soon as next week the first round of 85,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The first round of Moderna vaccine is expected as early as January.
Eleven health-care systems and hospitals will receive the initial Pfizer doses, including Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Cohen said there are a limited number of hospitals statewide capable of handling the ultra-cold storage setting required for the Pfizer vaccine.
Both officials stressed that the vaccine will be free to everyone, with any administrative fees paid by private health insurers or a government agency.
"Safe, effective vaccines should be available soon," Cooper said Tuesday. "Our job is to get them to people as quickly and effectively as possible."
There have been cautions about taking the vaccine about soreness at the injection site, feeling out of sorts for a couple of days, and warnings that it may not be appropriate for individuals with certain allegeries.
The state's strategy calls for the first doses to go to health-care providers and emergency responders who are at high risk for exposure, those who are vital to the initial COVID vaccine administration efforts, and staff in long-term care facilities.
DHHS estimated that up to 951,000 individuals could receive vaccine doses in Phase One.
"We do not know at what level and how many doses the weekly allocations will be, so it is hard for us to pinpoint exactly when we will be able to expand beyond our healthcare workers," Cohen said.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth County's public health director, said Thursday the department has been working on a distribution plan with Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center officials and DHHS.
Swift expects that eventually, perhaps by 2022, the health department will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public as it does the flu vaccine.
Dose requirements
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses — the Pfizer second dose in 21 days and the Moderna in 28 days.
Cohen expressed confidence that the federal government's subsequent weekly supplies of both vaccines will be enough to provide the second dose as required.
Cohen expects individuals living in congregate care settings, whether long-term care facilities, prisons or jails, will be given the Moderna vaccine when it becomes available. The federal government plans to partner with Walgreens and CVS to distribute the vaccine in those settings.
"As more vaccine becomes available, vaccinations will be offered in a variety of settings to everyone who wants one, including clinics and pharmacies, as well as community vaccination events," Cohen said.
Cohen said she expects to provide additional vaccination rollout information by Dec. 22, and weekly updates thereafter.
"We know there are going to be some bumps in the road with a vaccine program of this stature," Cohen said.
Elon poll details
If an Elon University poll on the vaccine is any indication, the majority of adult residents may not opt to receive the two doses initially.
The poll, conducted Dec. 4-6 and released Thursday, found that just 40.5% of the 1,390 adults surveyed said they would take the vaccine.
Another 39% responded by choosing the options of "it depends" or "not sure," while 20.5% said they would not take it.
Elon poll officials said the most common response for those planning to be vaccinated is that they "view it as a way to protect themselves and their loved ones, and a pathway to returning to normalcy."
Those saying they won't "pointed to a lack of trust in the FDA, fear about potential side effects, and the view that taking the vaccine and wearing a mask infringed upon their individual rights."
Those on the fence "expressed concerns that the approval process was rushed, that others might need the vaccine more than they do, or that the vaccine could cause health problems."
Other findings: 75% agree that vaccines could help end the COVID-19 pandemic; 56% agree that vaccines will be effective in preventing the disease; 37% said the vaccine could be more dangerous than COVID-19.
"More than two-thirds want to wait for others to get vaccinated to see how it worked for them before getting vaccinated," according to poll officials.
Swift said he is hearing similar pros and cons opinions locally about taking the vaccine.
"There are a large percentage of people — 30%-40% — who want to wait and see," Swift said. "There are individuals who are totally against it."
Swift said he believes most of the public will take the vaccine in time as part of getting back quicker to whatever the new normal becomes.
"We're going to promote the vaccines through education."
Cohen said she is hopeful there will be a national vaccination campaign to complement DHHS public-health efforts.
"We have been working very hard ... on research, focus-group testing, to understand where folks are in terms of the vaccine, what they don't understand, where their leeriness come from," Cohen said.
"Understandably, there is some."
