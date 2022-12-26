Sprinkler line breaks at assisted living center in Winston-Salem

Thirteen residents of Somerset Court at University Place were affected Monday morning when a waterline for the sprinkler system experienced a break in one wing of the retirement and assisted living site.

The facility is at 1635 E. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to the scene. On its Facebook page, the facility said that the 13 affected residents had been relocated to other parts of the building and that their family members or responsible parties had been notified.

Somerset Court said all the other residents would remain unaffected as the facility continues normal operation.