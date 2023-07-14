GREENSBORO — What would you do if someone said a $10 deal for an Apple watch had been under your nose this entire time?

Sure, you might have to dig a little bit for it. Maybe camp outside of the store for hours overnight.

But you'd still do anything for that kind of deal, right?

For some of the hundreds of faithful customers that flock to Treasure Hunt Liquidators on Bridford Parkway, the answer is yes. The resale chain has spread to Greensboro, where a steady crowd of regulars has returned again and again to rummage through heaps of products — many of them high-value.

A newcomer to Treasure Hunt Liquidators might find the idea way too good to be true: a store where you could potentially find a Dutch oven, a blow dryer or an air fryer — all for $10 apiece.

Many of the products on sale are items that have been returned to big-box retailers such as Amazon, Lowe's, Walmart, Costco and Home Depot because they have defects. But then, that defect might only be a scratch. Some products could even be brand new.

Even the staff never really knows what condition they'll find the merchandise when it gets delivered.

Walking into the warehouse feels like you've been transported into a giant playroom. Dumpster-sized bins hold hundreds of random packages. On a Tuesday, you might find assortments of lip balm scattered across one of the bins. The next day there could be 20 sewing kits layered among the mix.

Searching for a blender or a worn-yet-reliable pair of headphones has never been a more engrossing experience. All kinds of Greensboro residents flood the aisles between bins. There is little conversation among them, but a different kind of connection takes place, one that unites everyone from the toddler in her mother's shopping cart to the old man wandering around: cool, new stuff.

And while the crowd exercises their painstaking focus on scanning jumbles of products, somewhere in the store, there is a man smiling. His name is Mo Smaki.

Smaki, the Greensboro manager of Treasure Hunt Liquidators, strolls the aisles between bins and keeps a close eye on his employees. At one moment he could be reminding them to restock a certain bin within the room. Or he could be leaning back against the wall, looking out proudly over the bustling marketplace.

"This is something you would get for $27," said Smaki, picking up a pipe cutter from one of the bins. "It's $2 today."

The idea began awhile ago in Raleigh, where a man named George Milano bought truckloads of overstocked merchandise and returns from retailers. Since then, Milano has brought the Treasure Hunt concept to Goldsboro, Norfolk, Va. and, now, Greensboro.

"Major retailers position themselves as only selling first-quality goods," Roger Beahm, a marketing professor at the Wake Forest University School of Business said. "Liquidators represent a fast way to 'divert' product from the normal distribution channel to ones where the products can be purchased without diminishing the brand's or the usual retailer's quality reputation."

Here's how it works: Prices decrease throughout the week starting at $10 on Friday. On Saturday, prices are then $8, and then they decrease by $2 until Wednesday.

On Wednesday, all items are priced at $1. "It's practically free!" a sign on the side of the store declares.

Customers can find a range of things across the store. On one end, brand-new refrigerators are offered for more than 50% off the original price. A row of Maytag washing machines has prices as low as $420 — substantially less than their retail price.

"Last week, I bought what would be a $52 phone case for $2," said Abby Morgan, a Greensboro resident and frequent customer.

Other customers have found success reselling items and car parts, which often appear in the bins every day of the week. Kasey Terran, who picks up items from Treasure Hunt Liquidators and sells them on Facebook Marketplace, found a car compressor on Tuesday and paid only ... $2 for it. Yes, $2.

"This part's $30. This one's $25," said Terran, thumbing through his shopping cart. "Here's a $30 part again. You can find good deals. You just have to know what you're looking for."

The bins at the back of the store contain piles of boxed products, some of which customers might break open, which is against the rules. The store doesn't want pieces of products to spill out, decreasing the value of what could be bought by the customer. Instead, customers are encouraged to bring the merchandise to an "unboxing area."

Near the register, staff make sure that some of the tech products and machinery are fully functional before sale. You can find smart watches for right around $100, cellphones for $300 to $450 and old Macbook Air laptops for $220. Among those products, there are two "mystery" boxes that contain an assortment of higher-end products.

And somewhere, Smaki is smiling.

To him, it isn't all just stuff. He's also selling the experience.

"Our philosophy is not to be making the most money," Smaki said. "We try to provide the best value for the customer."

Photos: People shop for deals at liquidation store