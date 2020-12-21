St. Paul's added to National Register of Historic Places

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 520 Summit St., has been named to the National Register of Historic Places, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resource announced Monday.

It is one of five properties in the state to receive the designation. The others are Melrose Hosiery Mill No. 1 in High Point; Trenton Cotton Mill in Gastonia; Blue Bell Company Plant in Greensboro; H.B. and Sugg School in Farmville.

Built in 1928-29, St. Paul's was noted for its architectural significance as a monumental and richly detailed late Gothic Revival-style church reflecting Winston-Salem’s “Era of Success," according to a news release. Its architect, Ralph Adams Cram, had a national reputation for designing Gothic-Revival churches. He designed the sanctuary with massive sandstone columns, slate and marble floors, wood-beamed ceilings and stained-glass windows.

The state's National Register Advisory Committee reviewed the properties before they were submitted.

“These historic places are part of North Carolina’s rich and diverse story, and they need our protection,” said Secretary Susi H. Hamilton, N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said in the news release.

