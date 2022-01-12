Staff shortage a challenge for Winston-Salem as winter storm looms

With a potential winter storm headed to the Triad for the upcoming holiday weekend, Winston-Salem officials say they’re scrambling to find drivers to operate equipment used to prepare the city’s roads for snow or ice, and clear any that accumulates.
Employee vacancies and coronavirus-related absences have decimated the Field Operations department, Assistant City Manager Aaron King said Wednesday.
About 40% of the department’s positions are open and about 10 employees are out with COVID-19 or are quarantined because of potential exposure to the virus, he added.
“When you already have a (department) that’s pretty short-staffed, then you add COVID (absences), that’s a challenge,” King said.
The city is scouring its sanitation and utilities departments for employees with commercial driver’s licenses who can operate the trucks used for weather-related operations, he said.
In a video released Wednesday afternoon, city spokesperson Randy Britton said employees would install spreaders and blades on trucks Thursday, then begin applying a saltwater brine solution on bridges and overpasses Friday.
“The staff shortage is causing us to do things a lot earlier in the planning process than we would normally do,” Britton said.
As of Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service was predicting a mix of rain, snow and sleet beginning Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday, when freezing rain also is a possibility. Any precipitation is expected to change to snow after 10 p.m. Sunday before the system moves out of the area overnight.
There is a 60% chance of precipitation Saturday night, with temperatures in the low-20s, a 90% possibility of wintry mix Sunday with high temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, and an 80% chance of snow Sunday night, when lows in the mid-20s are expected.
How much snow or ice may accumulate over the course of the weekend remains up in the air, Aaron Wiggett, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Raleigh office, said late Wednesday afternoon.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty, so it’s too early to predict amounts,” Wiggett explained.
For the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, sunny skies are forecast with a high near 40.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
