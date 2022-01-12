 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Staff shortage a challenge for Winston-Salem as winter storm looms
With a potential winter storm headed to the Triad for the upcoming holiday weekend, Winston-Salem officials say they’re scrambling to find drivers to operate equipment used to prepare the city’s roads for snow or ice, and clear any that accumulates.

Employee vacancies and coronavirus-related absences have decimated the Field Operations department, Assistant City Manager Aaron King said Wednesday.

About 40% of the department’s positions are open and about 10 employees are out with COVID-19 or are quarantined because of potential exposure to the virus, he added.

“When you already have a (department) that’s pretty short-staffed, then you add COVID (absences), that’s a challenge,” King said.

The city is scouring its sanitation and utilities departments for employees with commercial driver’s licenses who can operate the trucks used for weather-related operations, he said.

In a video released Wednesday afternoon, city spokesperson Randy Britton said employees would install spreaders and blades on trucks Thursday, then begin applying a saltwater brine solution on bridges and overpasses Friday.

“The staff shortage is causing us to do things a lot earlier in the planning process than we would normally do,” Britton said.

As of Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service was predicting a mix of rain, snow and sleet beginning Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday, when freezing rain also is a possibility. Any precipitation is expected to change to snow after 10 p.m. Sunday before the system moves out of the area overnight.

There is a 60% chance of precipitation Saturday night, with temperatures in the low-20s, a 90% possibility of wintry mix Sunday with high temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, and an 80% chance of snow Sunday night, when lows in the mid-20s are expected.

How much snow or ice may accumulate over the course of the weekend remains up in the air, Aaron Wiggett, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Raleigh office, said late Wednesday afternoon.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty, so it’s too early to predict amounts,” Wiggett explained.

For the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, sunny skies are forecast with a high near 40.

While it’s best to stay off the road, if you have to drive in snow, you need to know what to do to stay safe.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

336-727-7204

