Staff shortage a challenge for Winston-Salem as winter storm looms

As of Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service was predicting a mix of rain, snow and sleet beginning Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday, when freezing rain also is a possibility. Any precipitation is expected to change to snow after 10 p.m. Sunday before the system moves out of the area overnight.

There is a 60% chance of precipitation Saturday night, with temperatures in the low-20s, a 90% possibility of wintry mix Sunday with high temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, and an 80% chance of snow Sunday night, when lows in the mid-20s are expected.

How much snow or ice may accumulate over the course of the weekend remains up in the air, Aaron Wiggett, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Raleigh office, said late Wednesday afternoon.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty, so it’s too early to predict amounts,” Wiggett explained.

For the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, sunny skies are forecast with a high near 40.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

