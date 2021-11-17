Staff shortage closes Old Salisbury Road landfill

Utility officials say a staff shortage is forcing the temporary closure of the landfill for construction debris on Old Salisbury Road.

The landfill will close Monday and not reopen until Jan. 31, said Gale Ketteler, speaking for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.

"It is a matter of crews and supervision," Ketteler said, adding that the landfill on Old Salisbury road needs to have enough staff to provide two operators and a supervisor.

With adequate staff in short supply, she said, and given that the general landfill on Hanes Mill Road can also handle construction debris, the decision for the temporary closure was made.

"It's a staff shortage just like everyone else in the world," she said. "It was not anything sudden. It became increasingly difficult to have enough staff to safely cover all the landfills."

Meanwhile, anyone using the Hanes Mill Road landfill instead of the one on Old Salisbury Road needs to be aware that the landfill will be closed on certain days or operate on reduced hours. The landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving and open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving. The landfill will be open 7 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, and closed on Christmas and New Year's days.

