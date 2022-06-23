StarMed gives away baby formula at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem amid shortage crisis

Turnout may have been sporadic, but people who came to a giveaway at a Winston-Salem church on Thursday were able to get their hands on what many stores don’t have: cannisters of baby formula.

The nationwide formula shortage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is the result of supply-chain issues and the recall of several products earlier this year.

StarMed Healthcare held the giveaway at Union Baptist Church on Trade Street. While the healthcare provider has had many giveaways in its home base of Charlotte, this was the first of a few in the Triad. StarMed also uses the church as a COVID-19 vaccine and testing center.

StarMed employees at the site said they had about 70 cannisters of formula there and gave away one cannister per person. The site officially opened for the giveaway at 11 a.m., though some people arrived earlier and received formula. By a few hours into the event, only about 10 cars had come by for the drive-through giveaway.

Site supervisor Charisse Revels said the response from families receiving the formula Thursday was very positive.

“They’ve been really appreciative,” she said. “We’ve gotten a lot of ‘thank you’s.”

Revels explained that many of the parents were telling stories about searching for formula in other counties when their own stores didn’t have any.

“It’s not these babies’ faults,” she said, expressing how glad she was that people are getting the help they need to feed their children.

One parent, Kori Wiley, was picking up formula for her 28 week-old child. She explained how most stores in the area were out of formula, so she would often have to go to a different town.

“I hope every parent can get (formula),” Wiley said.

Revels said that turnout would likely increase around 3 to 5 p.m. when people would begin getting off work, and said she expected a Saturday giveaway at the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro to have a larger turnout.

Dr. Meggan Goodpasture, a pediatrician with Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, said she sees the struggle among parents firsthand. Many expectant parents come to her with anxiety about the effect the shortage may have on them, she said.

She explained that while she encourages breastfeeding in infants under 1 year old, formula is recommended in some circumstances. Many parents choose to feed their children with formula instead of breastfeeding for a multitude of reasons ranging from a personal decision to medical concerns.

She discouraged watering down formula because that can interfere with the calorie count and can affect the amount of electrolytes, especially sodium, the baby is getting. An imbalance with electrolytes can cause health problems like seizures, she said.

Goodpasture noted that parents shouldn't make formula at home because of the same concern about electrolyte imbalance, but also because of the risk of contamination, and she stressed that toddler formula should not be given to infants under 1 year old. Also, parents should not begin to give babies solid food before they are 6 months old, she said.

She advised concerned parents to talk to their pediatricians. Doctors can help parents figure out which formulas they can use if a store doesn’t have their preference in stock, how to exchange one brand for another, and how to find specific formulas for infants with medical conditions, like allergies, that can make a situation more complex.

“We want to work to make sure your infant under 6 months gets the formula they need,” Goodpasture said.

The StarMed formula giveaway at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro will be run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

