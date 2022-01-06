Starting 5 p.m. Friday, you'll need an appointment to visit any City of Winston-Salem building.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has declared an “appointment-only” policy for city buildings that kicks in Friday evening, in a bid to keep city services going during the soaring COVID-19 infection rate.

From 5 p.m. Friday to Jan. 31, in-person access to city buildings will take place by appointment only, according to an 11th amendment that the mayor has made to the State of Emergency declaration he first issued on March 13, 2020, in response to the pandemic.

Residents and others wishing to access services in city-owned or city-leased buildings will be directed to do so by electronic methods whenever possible, city officials said.

That can include using City Link, drive-thru services, online platforms, and other electronic means including email, officials said.

Winston-Salem officials said the new order comes at a time when the number of COVID cases and the positive test rate in Forsyth County are both soaring. Joines said the order is meant to prevent more wide-reaching impacts on the city and its citizens if a sizeable number of city workers became ill.

