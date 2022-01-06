Starting 5 p.m. Friday, you'll need an appointment to visit any City of Winston-Salem building.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has declared an “appointment-only” policy for city buildings that kicks in Friday evening, in a bid to keep city services going during the soaring COVID-19 infection rate.
From 5 p.m. Friday to Jan. 31, in-person access to city buildings will take place by appointment only, according to an 11th amendment that the mayor has made to the State of Emergency declaration he first issued on March 13, 2020, in response to the pandemic.
Residents and others wishing to access services in city-owned or city-leased buildings will be directed to do so by electronic methods whenever possible, city officials said.
That can include using City Link, drive-thru services, online platforms, and other electronic means including email, officials said.
Winston-Salem officials said the new order comes at a time when the number of COVID cases and the positive test rate in Forsyth County are both soaring. Joines said the order is meant to prevent more wide-reaching impacts on the city and its citizens if a sizeable number of city workers became ill.
“If we don’t limit the number of cases among our employees, there is a chance that we cannot adequately deliver the necessary city services such as sanitation, street clearing in case of snow, and all the other services that our residents depend upon,” Joines said.
As well, the Joines order directs the city staff and all city boards and commissions to meet virtually at least through the month of January.
One exception to the appointment rule will apply at city recreation centers, where activities will take place as normal, officials said. Even there, however, the city is limiting access to prevent overcrowding, officials said.
The mayor’s order authorizes city administrators to reschedule any events or programs currently scheduled to take place in person, or to convert them into virtual events.
But the order also states that “within reason,” the city should allow previously scheduled events at city recreation centers and parks to go forward.
The order exempts the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, Truist Stadium and Benton Convention Center, which already have their own COVID-19 measures in place.
The full text of the order is posted at CityofWS.org/COVID19.
