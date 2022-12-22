Starting January 3, visitors to Winston-Salem's City Hall will have to pass through metal detectors

Call it a sign of the times, but the days of just walking in to City Hall are going away Jan. 3, when the city will require both visitors and employees to pass through metal detectors to go inside.

Beginning that day, everyone going into City Hall and the nearby Stuart Municipal Building will not only have to pass through a metal detector, but also have their bags, cases and other containers examined for prohibited items.

Things you can't bring in will include firearms or anything that looks like one, knives and other hand-held weapons, illegal drugs, stun guns, alcoholic beverages tools, heavy chains and anything flammable, explosive or otherwise hazardous.

The new security measures are costing the city almost $600,000, including the cost of additional security officers and the equipment.

City Manager Lee Garrity said that a workplace shooting at the city's sanitation center in December of 2019 prompted an overall security assessment that has led to this step.

"It recommended more cameras, a new ID system and metal detectors," Garrity said. "It is the unfortunate world we live in. You look at the risks that many workplaces are facing. Everyone, including employees, myself and visitors will have to through through a metal detector every time."

And it's not like an employee can pass through at the start of the day and then skip the check thereafter, Garrity said. It will be a nuisance especially for employees who pass often between City Hall and the Stuart building many times a day. The two buildings are right across the street from each other on First Street.

In the week before the new procedures go into place, Garrity said, the security guards that work for the city on contract will be practicing and making sure the sensitivity levels are right on the equipment.

The only on-the-spot exception for having to pass through the detector will be for people who have some type of implanted medical device that might trigger an alert or prevent the person from passing through the detector. The city will use alternative security measures for those folks.

Anyone else who declines to take part in the screening will be denied entrance to the buildings. Anyone needing some other accommodation that security guards can't handle will have to submit a request in writing to the city manager's office.

Garrity said the city used to allow small pocket knives to come in, but no more.

"It has changed, but we will get used to it, just like the airport," Garrity said.