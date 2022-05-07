 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Starting this weekend, dogs temporarily banned from some trails at this Greensboro park

guilford courthouse map.jpg (copy)

Dogs are temporarily banned on interior park trails (the red shaded area on the map) at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

 Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, Provided

GREENSBORO — Beginning today, dogs are temporarily banned on interior trails at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

Park officials say too many dogs are running off leash and too many dog owners aren’t cleaning up after their pets. The ban may become permanent if conditions do not improve, officials said in a news release.

The park has previously urged dog owners to respect its rules of ensuring dogs are on a leash and emphasized the importance of picking up waste to protect the environment and nearby waterways.

“Unleashed dogs increase the probability of dogs being banned from Guilford Courthouse National Military Park,” the park says on its website.

Some dog owners are littering by leaving plastic bags filled with dog poop along trails instead of putting the bags in trash cans. This forces park staff to pick up these bags daily.

Leashed dogs are still allowed on the park tour road, and a few of the trails near the visitor center will remain accessible for getting to the visitor center and crossing Old Battleground Road.

People are also reading…

Park officials said in the news release that dogs are still welcome on the City Greenway, as well as the connector trail to Country Park. Dog owners can find waste bags and trash cans at five locations throughout the park.

Park staff is encouraging dog owners to attend a new B.A.R.K. Ranger program Saturday, which is scheduled 1-4 p.m. at Stop 8. For more details, visit nps.gov/guco/planyourvisit/pets.

