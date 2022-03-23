State audit claims Golden Leaf failed to properly monitor pandemic recovery small business loans

A state audit released Wednesday determined that Golden Leaf Foundation did not properly monitor the handling of $83 million in COVID-19 pandemic federal funds distributed through the state's Rapid Recovery loan program.

As a result, it was not able to ensure that loan recipients "used funds in accordance with the 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Act." The timeframe for the audit was March 27, 2020, through June 1, 2021.

Those funds were designed specifically to help small businesses pay for employee compensation, mortgage or rent, utilities and other operating costs and expenses.

Golden Leaf said it provided 1,257 small business loans, the majority of which went to businesses with nine or fewer employees.

Auditors determined that:

* There was an increased risk that loan recipients could have misused the funds without the misuse being detected and corrected in a timely manner.

* Golden Leaf would be unable to recapture misused loan funds and provide those funds as loans to other small businesses experiencing economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

* Golden Leaf would be limited in its ability to know whether the loans were achieving legislatively intended results.

The audit listed that Golden Leaf had at least 99 small businesses on its loan waiting list as of September. Of those businesses, 10 received loan by November, while 63 businesses were removed because of available funding and 26 were removed for other reasons.

Auditors said Golden Leaf's management did not develop a method for determining loan recipient compliance. Its contract with N.C. Pandemic Recovery Office did not require monitoring.

Specifically, Golden Leaf did not require loan recipients to submit spending reports with supporting documentation, independently verify recipient spending, nor ensure that loan recipients did not receive other federal assistance, representing a duplication of benefits.

According to the audit, Golden Leaf management "stated that it did not have adequate staff to monitor the number of loans," as well as management "considered the risk of loan misuse to be low."

The key recommendation is that Golden Leaf management "should monitor loan recipient spending to ensure coronavirus relief funds are being in accordance with the Recovery Act."

"Specifically, management should develop a method for determining loan recipient compliance."

Auditors also recommended state legislators should consider including monitoring requirements in future legislation regarding the spending of coronavirus relief funds or other emergency relief funds.

Background

The Rapid Recovery loan program debuted in May 2020, shortly after the legislature passed a $1.5 billion COVID-19 relief package that contained a larger commitment to small business loans.

At that time, legislators chose to go with the Senate’s $125 million funding commitment to a program offering low-interest loans to small businesses in North Carolina. It was later reduced to $83 million during the 2021 session.

Golden Leaf was put in charge of distributing the state-funded emergency loans to small businesses, which would be up to $50,000 and require no payments for up to six months with a loan term of up to 66 months.

Businesses could not have more than 100 employees and had to be based in North Carolina.

The package has the requirement that the Golden Leaf Foundation provide $15 in matching funds for every $125 the state contributes. Golden Leaf already has been the conduit for $15 million in small-business loans for a total fund of $90 million in the House bill.

Gov. Roy Cooper said he supported the initiative, in part because “it can act quickly to get funding to small business owners.”

Golden Leaf response

Scott Hamilton, Golden Leaf's chief executive, said in a formal response to the audit that the state Rapid Recovery Loan program allowed for borrower certification to affirm borrower compliance with eligible uses of loan proceeds.

"The Recovery Act also set the level of administrative funding to implement the program with the level of monitoring designed in the statute," Hamilton wrote.

"Golden Leaf believes it would be contrary to the intent of the General Assembly to monitor borrower spending in connection with this program."

Hamilton said that "requiring businesses to prepare and submit requests on the use of loan proceeds and to provide supporting documentation to a lender or other administering entity is very unusual in small business lending and would have been inconsistent with borrower expectations."

"Requiring businesses to submit reports regarding how they spent loan proceeds and to provide invoices, receipts and payroll records to document those expenditures would have placed additional burdens on those businesses during a period of extraordinary financial stress."

Hamilton said that "had the legislation or contract included a requirement to monitor the business use of loan proceeds, staffing levels for each entity would have increased to accommodate that requirement, and additional administrative funds would have been required and requested from the General Assembly."

State auditor's response

State auditor Beth Wood cited four instances where Hamilton's response to the audit "could potentially mislead the reader."

For example, Wood said the Recovery Act does not consider the borrower certification as a method to determine compliance.

"In effect, by using the borrower certification and doing nothing more, Golden Leaf's method for determining that a business complied with program requirements was simply to obtain the business' word that it complied."

Wood considered as potentially misleading Hamilton's contention that requiring borrowers to submit reports as to the use of their loan proceeds is unusual and inconsistent with borrower expectations.

She pointed to Hamilton's response in which he said borrowers are to make available records supporting use of loan proceeds to entities with oversight of the funds.

When Hamilton said monitoring requirements would have placed additional reporting burdens on borrowers, Wood said federal regulations required Golden Leaf to establish a method for determining loan recipient compliance and to take corrective actions for non-compliance.

Wood said Golden Leaf did not provide evidence that monitoring would cause additional burdens.

Wood disputed Hamilton's interpretation of the monitoring intent of the General Assembly, saying the law requires Golden Leaf to administer the program, including a method to determine compliance with program requirements.

"The governor, legislature and the citizens of North Carolina should consider this clarification when evaluating Golden Leaf's response to the audit finding and recommendations," Wood said.

