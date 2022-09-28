State audit finds $166 million in excessive improper unemployment insurance benefit payments

The state Division of Employment Security made $166 million in excessive improper unemployment insurance benefit payments over a five-year period that ended in March 2021, according to a report released Wednesday by the state Auditor's Office.

Improper UI payments typically represent those made to ineligible claimants or payments of an incorrect amount.

Auditors determined that the division's improper unemployment insurance payment rate averaged 17.6% during the period of April 1, 2016, through March 31, 2021. The UI insurance program fiscal year ends on March 31.

That well exceeded the 10% federal improper payment rate allowed by the U.S. Labor Department, according to the audit.

The audit said the N.C. Commerce Department, which oversees the division, agreed with the findings.

Commerce secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said in her formal response to the audit that the division has, or is preparing to, implement the U.S. Labor recommendations to limit improper payments to at or below the 10% level.

According to the office's 41-page report, there were $2.18 billion in UI benefit claims amounts over the five-year period, with the bulk of $1.43 billion coming during March 2020 to March 21 — the first 12-month period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The estimated overpayments were $366.5 million for the period, of which $211.7 million occurred during that 12-month pandemic period.

There also was cited $17.3 million in under payments, including $14.5 million in the 12-month pandemic period, for a total of $383.9 million in total improper payments.

If the improper claim payments had been kept at the allowed 10% rate level, improper payments would have been just under $218 million.

Auditors called the $166 million "over and above the federal improper payment limit."

The causes

Auditors determined the division exceeded the improper payment limit because it did not implement certain U.S. Labor recommendations to reduce improper payments that resulted from three primary sources: work search requirements; benefit year earnings; and separation information issues.

Auditors said those three sources accounted for 94% of all overpayments during the five-year period.

Improper payments due to benefit year earnings errors occurred when claimants receive unemployment payments that they were not eligible to receive because they failed to report earnings after returning to work or inaccurately reported earnings.

There were just under $141 million in overpayments related to benefit year earnings requirement errors.

Improper payments caused by inaccurate separation information occurred when claimants receive unemployment payments they were not eligible to receive because they voluntarily quit employment or were discharged for cause.

"This improper payment error most often results when claimants provide an incorrect last employer or an incorrect reason for separation," according to the audit.

There were $11.5 million in overpayments related to benefit year earnings requirement errors.

Improper payments due to work search requirements occurred when claimants receive unemployment payments that they were not eligible to receive because they failed to provide acceptable evidence of their work search in accordance with state law.

There were $91.4 million in overpayments related to work search requirement errors.

Recommendations

U.S. Labor requires state Employment Security departments "to develop strategies, recommendations and corrective action plans for the state to implement to reduce improper payments."

Recommendations included: ensuring that work search activities are reported within the weekly certification process; monitoring "as quickly as possible when claimants return to work;" continue requiring claimants to use a wage calculator as part of the weekly claim certification and monitor to ensure it is working as intended; and creating standardized policies and procedures for making separation determinations when the employers’ and claimants’ reason for separation conflict.

Overpayments, underpayments and total UI benefits paid are estimated from the Benefit Accuracy Measurement program results of paid UI claims in the state UI program.

In a separate section of the audit addressing the period of April 1, 2020, through March 31, 2022, auditors disclosed that more than $982 million in actual UI overpayments were identified, but only $87 million, or 9%, was recovered by the division.

Division management "should consider increasing its efforts to recover outstanding unemployment insurance overpayments and monitor overpayment recovery effectiveness."

"DES does not have a plan or process to actively pursue overpayment recovery from most claimants."

However, the division is allowed to pursue overpayments through several options: criminal prosecution and/or civil court action; offsetting future UI Benefits; claiming tax refund; claiming state Lottery winnings; and wage garnishments.

"According to DES, each of these methods are limited in their ability to recover overpayments," auditors wrote.

"Consequently, there is an increased risk that public funds that were paid or received in error will not be recovered and ultimately used for the intended purpose of providing financial assistance to unemployed North Carolinians in times of need."

Auditors advised that DES management "should consider approaching the General Assembly to explore options and alternative methods to increase the ability to recover overpayments."

Sanders said the division has enhanced its fraud detection programs, including putting an emphasis on getting claimants to pay back the overpayments, offsetting future benefits and retrieving overpayments from federal and state tax refunds.

Previous audit

In March, the state Auditor’s Office reported that $438 million in state and federal UI benefits were not paid in a timely manner by the division for the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings and conclusions in the 52-page report did not come as a surprise given the division was short-handed and overwhelmed by the surge in initial unemployment claims, particularly in the March-May 2020 period.

From March 2020 through March 2021, the division received about 3.5 million unemployment assistance claims from about 1.5 million claimants.

Some individuals were required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.

Before the pandemic, initial weekly state UI claims typically were in the low four-figure range.

Altogether, the division was found to not have made $438 million in UI benefits in a timely manner from Jan. 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021. That affected 1.47 million claims.

During that same period, the division paid $11.6 billion overall, so the $438 million represented 3.8% of those payments.

The main determinations in the report are that: the division’s unemployment claim process is not designed to make payments timely; management did not monitor payment timeliness; and the division was not prepared for economic downturns “that will inevitably occur.”