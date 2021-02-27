State authorities issue Silver Alert for missing Winston-Salem teenager

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem teen, authorities said Saturday.

Keshawn Pernall "Nickel" Solomon, 13, was last seen at 1438 N. Cameron Ave. in Winston-Salem, the center said. Solomon's possible destination could be Aster Park Apartments at 1620 Hope Lane, which are just north of downtown Winston-Salem, the center said.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Solomon, the center said.

Solomon is described as a black male, 5 feet 4 inches in height and weighs 175 pounds, the center said. Solomon has short black hair and brown eyes.

Solomon was wearing a gray T-shirt, a black track jacket with a reflective patch on its back, black track pants with a reflective patch on the pants and black Jordan shoes, the center said.

Anyone with information about Solomon's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

