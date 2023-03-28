The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously on Tuesday to remove two Republican members of the Surry County elections board who refused to certify election results despite finding basically no flaws in the way voting was conducted.

Meeting in the Surry County Courthouse in Dobson, the state board, with one member absent, voted 4-0 to remove Tim DeHaan and Jerry Forestieri from the Surry County Board of Elections, approving the complaint filed against the two by Bob Hall, the former director of Democracy NC.

DeHaan and Forestieri had authored a letter they submitted to their county elections board last Nov 18 that took issue with a judicial ruling that said local election boards could not hear change-of-residence challenges against a voter’s eligibility to cast a ballot.

The two also objected to state elections rules that directed local boards to not hear such challenges.

Forestieri had refused to sign the certification of the Nov. 8 general election in Surry County and the certification of a more recent March special election in the town of Dobson.

DeHaan had signed the 2022 certification for the county but not that for the town election.

During the canvass for both elections, the two had said they found no problems with the results, but argued that the inability to hear challenges left the legitimacy of the vote hanging.

The motions to remove the men from the Surry elections board were made by Stacy “Four” Eggers IV, the sole GOP member of the state board present. GOP member Tommy Tucker was absent.

Eggers said that while Forestieri and DeHaan could personally disagree with a judge’s opinion or a memo about election procedures from the state board, members of county elections boards do not have the discretion to choose not to follow those kinds of directives.

Egger’s motions to remove the two members found that their acts amounted to attacks on both a court decree and actions of the state board, and were thus violations of election law regarding the duties they were supposed to perform.

“I appreciate your concern about voter integrity but this is a missing of the forest for the trees,” Eggers said.

During the hearing, Forestieri said he and DeHaan didn’t break the law but “chose the law over a memo” issued by state election officials.

A witness called by DeHaan testified that he had witnessed a case in which someone who had moved away from the county a year before was allowed to vote in the May 2022 primary because of his inability to challenge the voter.

Hall argued that “you can’t use a canvass meeting to posture, pontificate and make political points.”

There was no immediate word on whether the two Surry elections board members might appeal the decision of the state elections board.