State cancels First Day Hikes; parks still open

Another popular ritual has fallen victim to COVID-19.

The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation announced earlier this month that it would not be host to any First Day Hikes on Jan. 1. Last year, rangers led more than 45 guided hikes on on New Year's Day at various parks throughout the state.

First Day Hikes have been growing in popularity with participants seeing it as a way to get moving after weeks of food and drink and as a way to start the New Year in a beautiful setting while breathing in fresh air.

North Carolina parks will be open on New Year's Day and the park system encourages folks to take their own First Day hikes. It warned people to be prepared for parking delays and follow social distancing guidelines.

Parks have been busy during the pandemic with some parking lots filled by late morning. Pilot and Stone Mountain state parks often reach capacity by early afternoon on the weekends. For those interested in a hike on New Year's Day, check out Mayo River State Park in Mayodan.

State parks will be closed on Friday.

