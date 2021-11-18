 Skip to main content
State closes off left turns from Cherry Street to University parkway on north side of Winston-Salem
The intersection where North Cherry Street connects to University Parkway on the north side of Winston-Salem is being reworked to permanently stop left turns from Cherry Street onto the parkway.

The part of the intersection crossing over the north- and southbound lanes of University is already closed for the work, which will involve the construction of raised concrete islands to regulate turns.

Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, described the project as a safety improvement that's needed because it is too dangerous for drivers to attempt a left turn from Cherry Street onto University Parkway heading south.

The intersection is regulated by a stop sign on Cherry Street at the intersection, and that will remain. Drivers heading north from Cherry will still be able to make a right turn onto University.

Until the crossover was closed, the road design also allowed drivers leaving a shopping center directly across from the intersection to either turn left and go north on University, or continue straight onto Cherry Street, heading south. That movement won't be permitted with the new alignment, since the raised concrete islands will prevent it.

When the work is finished, northbound drivers on University will be able to get to the shopping center on the west side of University by using a dedicated turn lane.

Drivers traveling south on University will be able to use a dedicated lane to turn left onto Cherry Street.

State officials said that, if weather permits, the work should be finished by the early spring of 2022.

In the meantime, they said, drivers should use caution in the area and plan for any extra time it takes to get to their destinations because of the new traffic pattern.

