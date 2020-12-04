State correction officials reports 100 active cases of COVID-19 among the inmates and staff at Forsyth Correctional Center

Two inmates who tested positive are recovering, but that information hasn't been reported yet to the agency's medical database, said John Bull, a division spokesman. No deaths have been reported at the local prison.

The virus outbreak happened at the state prison in Winston-Salem at 307 Craft Drive. State health officials reported Friday that two staff members at the Forsyth County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. The jail is at 201 N. Church St. in Winston-Salem.

There were 667 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday among the state's prison population of just over 30,000 inmates, with double-digit case totals at a dozen institutions, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety data. Twenty-five prisoners have died to date from COVID-19-related illnesses.

The number of prisoners in local hospitals has doubled since last week to nearly 20.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March, 12 staff members at Forsyth Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, Bull said. Six staff members have recovered, but six staff members are still infected with the virus, Bull said.

Those staff members are off their jobs, and recovering at their homes, Bull said.