State election board now has Forsyth County protest appeal in hand

State election officials say they now have an appeal in hand from a group of Forsyth County Republicans who filed an election protest claiming that irregularities in the way voting machines here were shut down on Nov. 8 may have compromised the security of the 2022 election in Forsyth County.

Patrick Gannon, the public information director of the N.C. State Board of Elections, said there’s no word on how soon the state board might meet to discuss the appeal. The filing of the appeal in Raleigh follows the recent decision of the Forsyth County Board of Elections to dismiss the group’s election protest.

It is possible the appeal can be administratively dismissed by Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the state board, Gannon said. If that happens and no member of the state elections board objects within three days, that would be the end of the appeal.

Gannon said the state elections board has “broad discretion” in acting on appeals: It may decide the appeal on the existing record, or require the county elections board or other interested parties to supplement the evidence.

Or, the state board can conduct its own protest hearing and decide the protest based on that hearing. It is also possible for the state board to send the protest back to the county with an order.

Most protest decisions of the state elections board may be appealed to the Superior Court of Wake County within 10 days of the date of service of the decision. Contested elections for Council of State or General Assembly are appealable to the General Assembly rather than superior court.

The protest concerns an override code that election officials here supplied to precinct workers on election night so they could shut down their machines and deliver the results to the central office at the Forsyth County Government Center.

The protest claims that the wide sharing of the code among workers left the door open to election mischief — a claim local officials deny, saying that anyone would have needed a second code, not shared on election night, to access any administrative functions on the tabulators.

As well election officials say there are multiple security measures that together ensure the election was properly conducted, and that no election workers saw any evidence of election tampering.

Local officials including the sheriff, county commissioners and members of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education have delayed the administration of oaths of office, since election winners can’t be sworn in until the protest is resolved.