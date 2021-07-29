State employees must verify vaccinations or face protocols under new NC strategy. School masking encouraged, not required this year.

There were concerns at the time about an honor system approach to masking, particularly that unvaccinated individuals would go without masks despite recommendations, which could lead to an uptick in cases as the delta variant began encroaching locally and in North Carolina.

"We dropped all our distancing and masking, with people going back to bars and doing what they were doing pre-pandemic, which I don't blame people for doing that," Ohl said. "That has more of a component to our case rise all-in-all than the delta variant."

Ohl said the delta variant appears to be spreading foremost in households, with the rate of infection in those settings rising from 20% before the delta variant arrived to about 40% now.

"The old fitness center outbreaks are starting to come back, with delta going to be more of a problem than the original COVID," Ohl said. He also cited outbreaks in summer camps where masking is limited or not followed.

"For most vaccinated people, COVID is evolving into a cold and an annoyance," Ohl said. "For those unvaccinated, it remains a serious issue."

