State employees must verify vaccinations or face protocols under new NC strategy. School masking encouraged, not required this year.

As the COVID-19 delta variant has produced a five-month high in new cases and a two-month peak in hospitalizations, Gov. Roy Cooper’s irritation with unvaccinated North Carolinians is growing as well.
For several months, Cooper has preferred accentuating the positives of getting fully vaccinated and praising adults – at 57% statewide on Thursday – who have reached that status.
Yet, Cooper chose Thursday to emphasize he is “discouraged” by “an update that we didn’t want to bring today.”
Both federal and state dashboards are showing currently that between 92% and 94% of new cases and 1,141 COVID-19-related hospitalizations in N.C. involve those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
For example, 80 of the state’s 100 counties, including Forsyth, are considered at either high or substantial levels for COVID-19 community spread.
When asked whether he believes unvaccinated individuals are being irresponsible in light of 3,268 new cases being reported Thursday, Cooper simply said, “I would.”
“After months of low numbers, our trends have turned sharply in the wrong direction,” Cooper said. “I want to be clear about why.
“Unvaccinated people are driving this resurgence. The evidence is stark and clear that if you don’t get vaccinated, not only will you cause problems for yourself. You will cause problems for other people.
“We’re all in this together,” Cooper said. “There is only one way out of this pandemic, and that is through vaccination.”
Cooper mentioned several times that he empathizes with vaccinated individuals who are becoming increasingly “frustrated and mad” with unvaccinated North Carolinians.
“Particularly with this spike that is coming with the inconvenience and sickness and death that comes with it,” Cooper said.
“I’d ask you to step up once more and channel that frustration toward pushing unvaccinated family and friends to do the right thing and get the shot.”
For the unvaccinated, Cooper urged “don’t wait until we run out of hospital beds. Don’t wait until skyrocketing numbers threaten to shut businesses or cancel sports. Don’t wait until you infect someone you love.
“This vaccine could save your life.”
‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, pressed her viewpoint that N.C. is in the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” stage.
Cohen said someone infected with the delta variant could spread it to an average of six people, while the initial coronavirus had an infection spread rate of two to three.
Cohen said the substantial rise in COVID-19 related hospitalizations has represented “the fastest increase we’ve seen since the pandemic started.” The largest increase in hospitalizations is for those between the ages of 50 and 59.
“This moment is different than previous times because vaccines are readily available,” Cohen said.
“The highest levels of viral spread are happening in areas with low vaccination rates and those not fully vaccinated.
“If you are not vaccinated, you need to wear a mask in all indoor public settings outside your household,” Cohen said. “If you are not vaccinated, you should not gather with other unvaccinated people you do not live with, and you should not travel.”
State employees’ impact
Cooper’s latest emergency executive order, issued Thursday, allows the statewide mask mandate to expire at 5 p.m. Friday.
Cooper stressed he doesn’t believe ending the mandate is unwise, but rather an opportunity for private businesses, school districts and other groups to step up their own vaccination verification steps for employees.
“Businesses know what to do. People know what to do. Schools know what to do,” Cooper said. “Our focus is on getting more people vaccinated.
To emphasize the strategy, Cooper’s executive order requires state government employees in administration cabinet agencies to verify their vaccination status by Sept. 1.
For those who are not vaccinated, they will be required to wear a mask while indoors and be subject to COVID-19 testing at least once a week.
Cooper officials said that as of Thursday, 68,322 state employees would be affected, broken down as: 54,516 in permanent cabinet-agency jobs; 9,430 who work in state healthcare facilities -- who are being required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 28 -- and 4,376 temporary cabinet-agency employees.
Cooper said administration human-resources officials are determining what consequences will be applied to those employees who decline to comply with the executive order.
The order does not apply to employees of the eight Council of State departments. It will be up to each Council of State head official to choose where to adopt the requirements.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell said after Cooper issued his executive order that “we have focused on the health, well-being and safety of our employees for over a year. We have processes in place that reflect the common sense of our staff.”
Cooper and Cohen said they are “strongly urging” that private businesses and other groups adopt the vaccination verification strategy to help prevent the need for reapplying public-health and economic restrictions.
“Many private businesses are going a step further and requiring mandating vaccinations, and I applaud that,” Cooper said. “They want to protect their workforce and their customers.
“We need the private sector to help increase our vaccination rate, and I think that we’ll see an increase in participation.”
K-12 masking mandate
Cooper is strongly urging local districts to require masks indoors in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status of students, educators and staff.
As expected, he chose to follow Tuesday’s reversal of K-12 schools COVID-19 masking protocols by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Board of Education for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools voted Wednesday to require universal masking for at least the first nine-week quarter of the 2021-22 school year.
The new school year begins on Aug. 23, and teachers report on Aug. 16.
The universal masking policy will be evaluated after nine weeks. It applies to students, staff members and visitors inside the school district’s buildings and vehicles, including buses. Masks can come off as soon as someone is outside.
Guilford County Schools’ school board took the same action Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Davie County Schools’ Board of Education voted Thursday to make masking optional indoors – a decision shared by at least 19 other school districts statewide.
Cohen said the updated COVID-19 toolkit will contain that all school districts should require masks for K-12 grades.
“We need to protect those under age 12, and make sure that students can be in the classroom safely … when we use the protocols in the toolkit,” Cohen said.
Cooper said he doesn’t believe school masking is strictly an urban-rural county issue even though there appears to be parallels between counties adopting optimal indoor masking and their overall vaccination rates.
Cooper urged school boards and administrators “to look at where the (COVID-19) numbers are in your county.”
“Think about the dangers that students could face.”
COVID updates
Forsyth County was reported Thursday with 82 new cases, but no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
The last time the Forsyth daily case count was higher was 92 on Feb. 27
Since the onset of the pandemic, 37,799 Forsyth residents have tested positive for the virus, with 765 new cases so far in July. There have been 431 COVID-19-related deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the daily case count could jump from an average of 36 in mid-July to between 80 and 100 by October unless more people get vaccinated. About 39% of adult county residents are unvaccinated.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 6.4%, based on 775 tests conducted Tuesday.
Ohl said that, according to the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Forsyth is on the low range of having substantial community spread.
"The good news is that it is not as bad as it is in other areas," Ohl said.
"But our cases are continuing to go up, and within a week we will be firmly in the substantial range, so we may as well start getting used to it now."
"Case totals are going up, and people are going 'it's the delta variant,' but they have to remember a good part of it is that we stopped paying attention to COVID in May," said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health.
On May 14, Cooper ended a statewide mask mandate for vaccinated North Carolinians, as well as social distancing guidelines in most situations, as he proclaimed “a big step forward in living our lives the way they were before the pandemic.”
There were concerns at the time about an honor system approach to masking, particularly that unvaccinated individuals would go without masks despite recommendations, which could lead to an uptick in cases as the delta variant began encroaching locally and in North Carolina.
"We dropped all our distancing and masking, with people going back to bars and doing what they were doing pre-pandemic, which I don't blame people for doing that," Ohl said. "That has more of a component to our case rise all-in-all than the delta variant."
Ohl said the delta variant appears to be spreading foremost in households, with the rate of infection in those settings rising from 20% before the delta variant arrived to about 40% now.
"The old fitness center outbreaks are starting to come back, with delta going to be more of a problem than the original COVID," Ohl said. He also cited outbreaks in summer camps where masking is limited or not followed.
"For most vaccinated people, COVID is evolving into a cold and an annoyance," Ohl said. "For those unvaccinated, it remains a serious issue."
