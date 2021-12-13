State, Forsyth County end burn ban thanks to heavy weekend rain

The North Carolina Forest Service on Monday lifted a two-week-old ban on outdoor burning for 33 counties, including much of the Piedmont Triad region.
Following the state’s announcement, Forsyth County on Monday also lifted its prohibition on outdoor burning, Fire Marshal Gary Styers announced.
The forest service restrictions ended at noon in Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Forsyth, Granville, Guilford, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Orange, Person, Polk, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Transylvania, Vance, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin and Yancey counties.
The forest service, which issued a statewide burning ban Nov. 29, ended restrictions for the other 67 counties Dec. 8.
“We saw some much-needed rain during the weekend and that has thankfully helped bring fire danger down, allowing us to lift burn ban restrictions statewide,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in the forest service’s announcement. “Still, I’d caution residents to remain vigilant about burning responsibly and safely.”
Persistently dry conditions in November and early December made conditions favorable for wildfires, including a blaze that burned more than 1,000 acres in Pilot Mountain State Park in Surry County.
The Yadkin River section of the park reopened Saturday, followed by most of the rest of the park Monday. The Pinnacle Trail will remain closed until a fence damaged by the fire can be rebuilt, N.C. State Parks spokeswoman Katie Hall said.
The fire was sparked Thanksgiving weekend by a campfire in a restricted area. Flames ultimately covered about half of the park, officials said.
According to the National Weather Service, just 0.3 inches of rain fell in Forsyth County in November, followed by trace precipitation in December until a weather system dumped heavy rain across the region Saturday, reducing the risk of new fires.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
