State, Forsyth County end burn ban thanks to heavy weekend rain

The Yadkin River section of the park reopened Saturday, followed by most of the rest of the park Monday. The Pinnacle Trail will remain closed until a fence damaged by the fire can be rebuilt, N.C. State Parks spokeswoman Katie Hall said.

The fire was sparked Thanksgiving weekend by a campfire in a restricted area. Flames ultimately covered about half of the park, officials said.

According to the National Weather Service, just 0.3 inches of rain fell in Forsyth County in November, followed by trace precipitation in December until a weather system dumped heavy rain across the region Saturday, reducing the risk of new fires.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

