State health regulators on the scene at Thomasville long-term care facility left short-staffed; active COVID-19 cluster of 13 staff, seven residents

State health regulators investigators are on site at a short-staffed Thomasville long-term care facility where two residents died over the weekend and two more are in the hospital in critical condition.
The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation is reviewing Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center's compliance with applicable staffing requirements.
According to Tuesday's Thomasville Police Department report, responding officers determined there was inadequate staffing to accommodate the 98 patients of the facility at 706 Pineywood Road.
One licensed practical nurse and two certified nursing assistants were available at the time of the investigation.
"Neither federal nor state law prescribe a minimum staffing ratio for nursing homes," the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
Officials with Principle LTC, the Kinston-based operator of Pine Ridge, have not returned requests for comment on the deaths and police investigation. Thomasville police has not commented beyond its report.
DHHS said federal and state regulations require nursing homes to "have sufficient staff (particularly nurses) with the appropriate competencies and skills sets to provide nursing and related services to assure resident safety and well-being."
Staffing levels also are dictated by "resident assessments and individual plans of care (that) consider the number, acuity and diagnoses of the facility’s resident population."
"All nursing homes in North Carolina that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs must also comply with the federal regulations."
COVID-19 clusters
Separately, DHHS reported Wednesday that Pine Ridge has a current outbreak of 13 staff members and seven residents. That was up from eight staff members and two residents as of the Jan. 11 update. There had been no reported COVID-19 related deaths as of Tuesday.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.
A facility must be at least 28 days removed from its last new case to be taken off the list of clusters.
DHHS said there were previous outbreaks at Pine Ridge that began on July 18, 2020, and ended on Feb. 26, 2021, and began on Oct. 13, 2021, and ended on Nov. 10, 2021.
The July 2020 cluster have at its peak 99 infected residents involving nine deaths and 57 staff with no deaths. The October 2021 cluster had three staff and one resident with no deaths.
Staffing protocols
Pine Ridge has been subject of at least 16 complaints to state health regulators since January 2017.
Of those complaints, there were deficiencies cited in six — all of which were corrected following in-person inspections by DHHS-led inspections.
For example, a February 2018 recertification said long-term care facilities must have an emergency preparedness plan — "utilizing an all-hazards approach" — that complies with applicable local, state and federal requirements.
The DHHS report found that the requirement "is not met as evidenced" in that the facility "failed to have an emergency preparedness plan."
"The plan did not include facility- and community-based risk assessments, which included missing residents, the facilities resident population and a process that included collaboration with local, regional, state and federal officials.
"The plan did not have any policy or procedures regarding the emergency plan, the provision of needs for staff and residents, evacuation, sheltering of residents and staff that remain in the facility and the transportation of medical records. ... The plan failed to have a training program."
Background
The two unidentified deceased Pine Ridge residents were found during a welfare check conducted Sunday night by Thomasville police and other local first responders and medical personnel.
The police report said the families had been notified of their deaths by staff before the police investigation began. Their bodies were sent to the autopsy center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
One resident was taken to High Point Medical Center, while the other was transported to Thomasville Medical Center.
The report said the welfare check was requested by residents, who claimed staff members had not been seen by some residents and could not be reached by phone.
Officers contacted Thomasville Fire Department and Davidson County Emergency Medical Services for assistance in conducting a door-to-door assessment of every resident that lasted until 7:30 a.m. Monday.
“Obviously, the weather and road conditions contributed to the inadequate staffing issues with this facility,” Capt. Brad Saintsing said in the report.
“First and foremost, we want to ensure each and every resident of the facility is getting the quality of care they deserve. With these types of facilities, there is a protocol, and we want to ensure it was followed as it relates to the weather and/or emergency situations.”
Gov. Roy Cooper said in response to the deaths of the Pine Ridge residents that “these reports are deeply troubling and need to be investigated thoroughly.”
“The health and safety of patients, particularly those in long-term care facilities, are critical.”
The investigation has been expanded to include the State Bureau of Investigation, Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and Davidson County Social Services.
According to the Principle website, it operates 56 centers involving about 7,200 beds overall in North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky, offering services ranging from short-term transitional care to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.
336-727-7376