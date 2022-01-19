State health regulators on the scene at Thomasville long-term care facility left short-staffed; active COVID-19 cluster of 13 staff, seven residents

The two unidentified deceased Pine Ridge residents were found during a welfare check conducted Sunday night by Thomasville police and other local first responders and medical personnel.

The police report said the families had been notified of their deaths by staff before the police investigation began. Their bodies were sent to the autopsy center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

One resident was taken to High Point Medical Center, while the other was transported to Thomasville Medical Center.

The report said the welfare check was requested by residents, who claimed staff members had not been seen by some residents and could not be reached by phone.

Officers contacted Thomasville Fire Department and Davidson County Emergency Medical Services for assistance in conducting a door-to-door assessment of every resident that lasted until 7:30 a.m. Monday.

“Obviously, the weather and road conditions contributed to the inadequate staffing issues with this facility,” Capt. Brad Saintsing said in the report.