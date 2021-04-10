State health secretary approves two counties' request to switch behavioral health overseer

"We are diligently working on our continuity of services plan, which will be presented to our commissioners for consideration next month.

"We are also meeting with our Transition Planning Team, which is comprised of key stakeholders, providers and consumers, to ensure a seamless transition," Robinson said.

Cardinal chief executive Trey Sutten has said his agency has been working to solve complaints about service gaps and other concerns, and that it would be disruptive for many people who get services if they had to go through a transition to a new agency.

Dissatisfaction

Cabarrus and Union commissioners cited concerns that Cardinal’s one-size-fits-all approach did not provide adequate oversight in their counties.

Steve Morris, Cabarrus' commission chairman, said in a statement "that we look forward to collaborating with a like-minded organization that prioritizes innovative public service."

"Partners will help advance our goal of a safe, healthy community that provides appropriate mental health services.”

Rhett Melton, Partners' chief executive, said that “collaboration is the cornerstone of Partners’ culture."