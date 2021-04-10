State health secretary approves two counties' request to switch behavioral health overseer

The pathway for Forsyth County to switch behavioral health managed care organizations may be clearer following a pivotal decision by the state's health secretary.
Dr. Mandy Cohen approved Friday allowing Cabarrus and Union counties to disengage from Cardinal Innovations of Charlotte and join Partners Health Management of Gastonia.
State law requires the state health secretary to approve of such a transition.
If Cabarrus and Union join Partners as expected on Sept. 1, it would have taken the counties and their commission boards about 11 months to complete the disengagement process that began in October 2020.
A similar amount of time is projected for a potential Forsyth switch.
Cardinal currently oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services in 20 counties for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
Besides Forsyth, Cardinal’s network includes Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Rockingham and Stokes in the Triad.
Forsyth would be the largest of what could be at least 13 counties in Partners that also includes Surry and Yadkin counties from the Triad.
Forsyth steps
The Forsyth disengagement process took its first major step on Nov. 12 when the commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county “has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution.”
Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
Forsyth commissioners voted 6-1 on March 4 to adopt a plan to end its relationship with Cardinal and join Partners.
Shontell Robinson, deputy county director in Forsyth, said Friday the county plans to submit its formal disengagement package to Cohen by June 30.
After receiving a formal disengagement request, Cohen has up to 90 days to decide on whether to approve the transition.
With the county in a 60-day public-comment period until May 5, Cardinal officials have been urging local advocates to support Cardinal remaining as the local MCO.
Forsyth officials have to post the comments on the county web site for another 30 days of taking comments.
Along the way, Forsyth health officials have to develop plans for providing continuous care for the people who get services.
"We remain committed to ensuring the best services are provided for our residents and are continuing in the process of also trying to transition from Cardinal to Partners Behavioral Health Management," Robinson said.
"We are diligently working on our continuity of services plan, which will be presented to our commissioners for consideration next month.
"We are also meeting with our Transition Planning Team, which is comprised of key stakeholders, providers and consumers, to ensure a seamless transition," Robinson said.
Cardinal chief executive Trey Sutten has said his agency has been working to solve complaints about service gaps and other concerns, and that it would be disruptive for many people who get services if they had to go through a transition to a new agency.
Dissatisfaction
Cabarrus and Union commissioners cited concerns that Cardinal’s one-size-fits-all approach did not provide adequate oversight in their counties.
Steve Morris, Cabarrus' commission chairman, said in a statement "that we look forward to collaborating with a like-minded organization that prioritizes innovative public service."
"Partners will help advance our goal of a safe, healthy community that provides appropriate mental health services.”
Rhett Melton, Partners' chief executive, said that “collaboration is the cornerstone of Partners’ culture."
"We look forward to working closely with county leadership, providers and stakeholders in the weeks ahead to ensure continuity of care for individuals and families who live in Cabarrus and Union counties.”
Cardinal posted a statement on its website in which it said Cohen’s acceptance of Union and Cabarrus counties' requests to realign "was made after considerable input and deliberation."
"Although we are saddened to see the end of our long history of serving members in Union and Cabarrus counties, we understand her decision and will now focus on coordinating services with Partners for a seamless transition of our members."
Other counties in the process of requesting permission to leave Cardinal are Mecklenburg, Orange and Stanly.
Mecklenburg commissioners are considering reforming its own MCO, while Orange wants to align with Alliance Health, which is Triangle-focused, and Stanly also to Partners.
