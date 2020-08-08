Staff members in North Carolina’s long-term care facilities are being tested for COVID-19 on a biweekly basis, beginning immediately and running through at least November.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, issued a secretarial order Friday that shifted the staff testing requirement from recommended to mandatory.
Long-term care facilities already were required to test staff weekly if a COVID-19 case has been detected.
“North Carolina nursing home residents are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection,” Cohen said.
“DHHS action means that now, fewer long-term care residents are becoming sick when there is an outbreak, and outbreaks are being resolved faster.”
Facilities will be required to report all test results. Federal CARES Act funding will be used to pay for the additional testing.
In July, the state Department of Health and Human Services conducted baseline testing of residents and staff in nursing homes with an expectation of completing close to 50,000 tests.
DHHS reported that as of noon Saturday, at least 1,074, or 49.7%, of all COVID-19 deaths in the state have occurred in nursing home or residential care facilities. That total includes 11 in Forsyth facilities.
Meanwhile, there have been at least 9,158 cases in those facilities statewide, representing 6.8% of the total.
Local and state health officials said long-term care residents are at heightened risk for serious illness from COVID-19, and the majority of cases tend to involve infections brought into the facilities.
“The communal nature of long-term care facilities can make it difficult to control a COVID-19 outbreak,” DHHS said.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, state leaders have taken aggressive action to protect residents and staff of long-term care facilities, implementing a five-point strategy focused on prevention, staffing, testing, outbreak management and oversight.”
Cohen said that by requiring mandatory staff testing biweekly, “additional testing and infection control resources enhance the ongoing work to guide and support long-term care facilities as they take extraordinary measures to protect residents and staff during COVID-19.”
DHHS is adding 10 regional infection-control support teams to assist long-term care facilities. These teams will provide onsite infection prevention and control help.
Forsyth, Guilford
The differences in COVID-19 long-term care facility cases in the Triad’s two largest counties highlight the necessity for increased staff testing.
Of the 11 Forsyth long-term care facilities with an active COVID-19 outbreak, eight have more staff members with cases than residents, while two have the same number of staff and residents.
The largest current gap are at Danby Assisted Living Facility (10 residents, four staff), Trinity Elms (five staff, one resident), and Trinity Glen (four staff, one resident).
In those 11 active outbreaks, there are 69 residents and 54 staff cases.
According to Forsyth County Department of Public Health, there have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care facilities, all residents.
By comparison, Guilford County has nine active outbreaks at long-term care facilities, with only three with more staff infected than residents. There are 231 cases among residents and 72 staff, along with 48 deaths among residents and no staff.
Nearly 89% of the Guilford COVID-19 related deaths, or 136, have been those ages 65 and older.
By comparison, 58%, or 28 of the 48 Forsyth deaths as of Aug 1, were those ages 65 and older. That means deaths in Forsyth long-term care facilities represented 23% of all deaths in the county as of Aug. 1.
Forsyth public health officials release weekly COVID-19 surveillance data on Tuesdays.
Tony Lo Guidice, assistant Forsyth public health director, said Friday that while mandatory staff testing will be helpful, “testing represents just a snapshot in time.”
“Testing is one of many strategies, along with education and contact tracing, being used to detect outbreaks early to help prevent spread within nursing homes,” Lo Guidice said.
Lo Guidice said there has been no patterns detected in the county on whether there is more transmission from staff to residents, or vice versa.
“Staff members who work at more than one facility, or work at other medical facilities, could be exposed to the virus in those other surroundings, or by a vendor bringing the virus inside,” Lo Guidice said.
“We feel fortunate that there was early intervention with our long-term care facilities, and that those facilities have adhered to the guidelines to limit the number of exposures as best they can.”
