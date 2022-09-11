State health secretary urges legislative leaders to move forward on Medicaid expansion compromise

North Carolina's health secretary is trying his hand at shifting out of neutral Medicaid expansion talks in the legislature by making a direct appeal to Republican leaders and health care system executives.

Kody Kinsley's letter, dated Sept. 3, focused foremost on the element of expansion — additional federal Medicaid funding — that has persuaded Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, to drop their years-long overall opposition.

Kinsley said North Carolina — one of just 12 non-expansion states — could receive up to $8 billion in federal funding toward Medicaid expansion.

A pivotal turning point has been the federal pandemic relief law providing North Carolina $1.5 billion over two years to treat traditional Medicaid patients if it accepts expansion and, most important, agrees to not put stipulations on enrollees.

That would free up the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to re-direct General Fund dollars to other priorities; $1 billion would be used to address substance abuse and mental health.

Kinsley cited the need to pass some form of Medicaid expansion by Sept. 30, or risking the loss of a major portion of the federal funds.

"Given the significant strain on our health care system — particularly with regard to mental health — it is urgent we pass legislation to expand Medicaid and establish the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program (HASP) so North Carolina gain reap the benefits" of the additional federal funding, Kinsley wrote.

According to the N.C. Healthcare Association, HASP would allow "North Carolina hospitals and health systems the opportunity to receive up to $1.8 billion in federal dollars to improve access to care for Medicaid patients."

"The Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program will cost nothing to the state, and provide the N.C. General Fund up to $60 million as long as the program is approved by CMS."

Kinsley cautioned that "a failure to act in September will have significant health and financial consequences."

Berger and Moore have said there’s time to reach a Medicaid expansion compromise this year on their bills.

They also said it could take an attempt to compromise in the 2023 session, which will have a different legislative composition that could be more or less inclined to support the House or Senate Medicaid expansion bills.

Three main factors

Kinsley cited three main concerns in his letter.

"It will take at least three months after expansion and HASP are signed into law before anyone receives coverage or any financial benefits flow to North Carolina," Kinsley said.

"Once live, North Carolina will draw more than $500 million per month at no cost to North Carolina taxpayers. Passing legislation in September is likely our last chance to go live this calendar year."

The second issue is that North Carolina risks losing out on a $187.5 million "signing bonus" over an eight-quarter period if the expansion is active by Dec. 31. The state General Fund would receive an additional $562.5 million in that scenario.

The third part is a warning that if expansion is not passed by the legislature until December — which appears to be the preference of Moore and other House Republican leaders — expansion benefits and programs could not begin until April at the earliest.

Several analyses have cited that between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians could benefit from Medicaid expansion.

Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, which increased by nearly 27%, or 588,611, since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DHHS.

Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are between the ages of 18 and 64 and earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

A sizable portion of enrollees during the pandemic likely would qualify for expansion coverage.

If Medicaid expansion doesn't occur until April, "thousands of North Carolinians would lose their health coverage because their temporary Medicaid eligibility would expire with the end of the federal public health emergency before they can get covered under expansion," Kinsley said.

"This would also cost rural hospitals and other safety-net providers significant revenue. Further, the state General Fund would receive only one of the bonus payments."

Kinsley stressed that DHHS "is ready to ensure a smooth and efficient implementation built on the managed-care platform championed by the General Assembly."

"However, there is little more we can do until a law is passed. Further work, such as updating the eligibility technology system, communicating with Medicaid beneficiaries and training county Social Services staff, requires certainty."

Content with timeline

Both Berger and Moore appear content to let the Medicaid expansion negotiations simmer into next year.

The N.C. Hospital Association’s goal is to urge the political leaders to reach a compromise by the end of the year on Senate Bill 408 and House Bill 149.

Both bills were subject to the gut-and-replace strategy. That occurs when one chamber inserts language into a bill that already has passed the bill's originating chamber, passes the amended bill, and sends it back to the first chamber for approval.

In these instances, the House inserted its Medicaid expansion legislative preferences into SB408, and the Senate into HB149.

Although both revamped bills cleared one chamber during June, those changes were rejected by the originating chamber, which sent HB149 and SB408 into concurrence committees for negotiations.

The key elements of SB408 are helping preserve rural hospitals and directing DHHS to develop a Medicaid Modernization and Savings Plan with a Dec. 15 deadline for filing a report with a joint oversight legislative committee.

“We need to know exactly what we’re getting” from Medicaid expansion, particularly in terms of expanding access to health-care providers “in a manner that is cost-effective,” Moore said. “This way, we have certainty ... and the final say.”

If the legislative oversight committee approves the plan in December, Moore had pledged that SB408 would receive an up-and-down vote soon after.

Meanwhile, HB149 — in exchange for expanding Medicaid — contains several long-sought Senate Republican health-care reforms, foremost weakening the state’s certificate-of-need laws that appears to be a major roadblock in the House.

The bill also would permit nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives and other providers the ability to work independently from doctors.

"The Senate has already passed Medicaid expansion and HASP," according to a statement Friday from Berger's office.

"While Sen. Berger is not actively involved in negotiations, it is our understanding that conversations about Medicaid expansion, packaged with other health care reforms that lower the actual cost of care, continue to take place."

Lambeth perspective

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and a leading House authority on health-care issues, said the possibility of losing some of the federal funding for expansion "is a concern."

"But, my thought is the feds really want North Carolina in the expansion column, and we need to negotiate that as a condition of expanding," he said. "I believe CMS needs North Carolina more than NC needs a new federal program. Time will tell."

Lambeth said Kinsley "has done a good job of providing some critical information needed as legislators evaluate Medicaid expansion."

"He is certainly focused, as I am, on maximizing the impact to citizens in North Carolina that need help with health care and affordable coverage."

However, Lambeth stressed that the two chambers "are a ways off on a (compromise) agreement."

"The House prefers a clean Medicaid expansion bill and policy statement without the added complex policy issues such as CON reform that the Senate would prefer," Lambeth said.

"So, I do not believe these significant differences can be reconciled this month or this year. It will likely be an issue for the long session."