State hospitalizations hit another record high in NC. Courts close in Davie, Davidson counties.

The state's positivity rate was at 10.5 % on Monday. The record-high of 11.4% was reported Dec. 2. State officials want the positivity rate to be 5%.

"We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing," Cohen said in her statement.

"This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now. I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus.

"We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives," she said.

Gov. Roy Cooper's latest pandemic executive order expires at 5 p.m. Friday. Public health officials and economic and political scientists have said they expect Cooper and his administration will have to reinstate restrictions loosened in reopening Phase 2.5 on Sept. 4 and Phase Three on Oct. 2. Cooper will hold a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Cooper stressed last week that "all options are on the table" if the COVID-19 metrics continue moving in the wrong direction.