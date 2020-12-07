State hospitalizations hit another record high in NC. Courts close in Davie, Davidson counties.

For the first time in days, North Carolina's number of new COVID-19 cases dipped, but the state continued to set records for hospitalizations.
On Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,372 new COVID-19 cases. Last week, North Carolina hit, for the first time, 5,000 daily new cases. And by this weekend, daily COVID-19 cases topped 6,000 — Saturday saw 6,018 new cases and Sunday added 6,438 new cases.
Hospitalizations reached a record high Sunday of 2,240, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. It is the 10th consecutive day that North Carolina has reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Forsyth County reported 190 new cases Monday after reaching record daily counts of over 200 over the past three days. On Friday, 288 cases were reported in Forsyth, followed by 268 on Saturday and 281 on Sunday. Forsyth County's overall case total now stands at 14,919.
The Triad region had 670 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Sunday. For more than a month, the region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state.
There were no additional deaths reported in Forsyth, leaving the total number of deaths at 173. Statewide, there were 17 additional deaths reported Monday. A total of 5,560 people have died of COVID-19 as of Monday. North Carolina has a total of 399,362 cases.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
Courts closed in Davie, Davidson
The recent surge in COVID-19 cases also continues to affect court operations. On Monday, the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts announced that courts in Davidson and Davie counties will be essentially shut down for the next two weeks.
The action came after several individuals associated with the courts in both counties either tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms and waiting for results.
“Out of an abundance of caution and to help protect the public and court staff, all superior courts in both Davidson and Davie counties are suspended for the next two weeks,” according to a news release. “Superior courts will resume in January 2021.”
District courts will be suspended for the next two weeks, as well, with some exceptions, such as first appearances, domestic violence issues, juvenile court and small claims court. District courts will resume on Jan. 4, 2021.
Gov. likely to speak Wednesday on restrictions
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations havw state officials worried. On Saturday, State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen issued a lengthy statement that included a warning about North Carolina possibly having to reimpose restrictions.
The state's positivity rate was at 10.5 % on Monday. The record-high of 11.4% was reported Dec. 2. State officials want the positivity rate to be 5%.
"We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing," Cohen said in her statement.
"This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now. I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus.
"We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives," she said.
Gov. Roy Cooper's latest pandemic executive order expires at 5 p.m. Friday. Public health officials and economic and political scientists have said they expect Cooper and his administration will have to reinstate restrictions loosened in reopening Phase 2.5 on Sept. 4 and Phase Three on Oct. 2. Cooper will hold a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Cooper stressed last week that "all options are on the table" if the COVID-19 metrics continue moving in the wrong direction.
It's been clear that Cooper and Cohen have been reluctant to take those steps, citing North Carolinians' fatigue with current restrictions that include the statewide mask mandate that Cooper tightened in November.
Yet, public-health officials said tighter restrictions on businesses and gatherings could prove necessary ahead of the Christmas and New Year's Day holiday periods to try to limit the community spread in the current COVID-19 wave.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 86% from 214,684 to 399,362. The death toll is up more than 54% from 3,608 to 5,560.
As of 12:30 p.m. Friday (the latest available) the total number of Forsyth residents considered recovered is at 82.2%, or 11,670 out of 14,180. Active Forsyth cases were at a record 2,341.
The total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (the latest available) was at 341,041 or a little more than 85%.
Cohen has recommended that anyone who attended a Thanksgiving holiday gathering outside their immediate household should get a COVID-19 test.
The three area health-care systems — Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist — expect to receive their first vaccine supply the week of Dec. 14.
The state's strategy for COVID-19 vaccine distribution calls for the first doses to go to health care providers and emergency responders who are at high risk for exposure, those who are vital to the initial COVID vaccine administration efforts and staff in long-term care facilities.
DHHS estimated that up to 951,000 individuals could receive vaccine doses in Phase One.
Cohen said N.C. is expected to initially receive about 85,000 doses with weekly allocations after that. Those initial doses are likely to be the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals will be required to receive two doses.
"We do not know at what level and how many doses the weekly allocations will be, so it is hard for us to pinpoint exactly when we will be able to expand beyond our health care workers," Cohen said.
Journal reporter Richard Craver contributed to this report.
