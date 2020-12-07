State hospitalizations hit another record high in NC. Forsyth reports 190 new cases.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has state officials worried. On Saturday, State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen issued a lengthy statement that included a warning about North Carolina possibly having to reimpose restrictions.

The state's positivity rate was at 10.5 % on Monday. The record-high of 11.4% was reported Dec. 2. State officials want the positivity rate to be 5%.

"We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing," Cohen said in her statement.

"This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now. I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus.

"We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives," she said.

