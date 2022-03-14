State investigation into Thomasville nursing home finds eight serious deficiencies. "Every resident of the facility was placed at risk of severe harm."

State investigators say that a long-term care center in Thomasville failed to meet standards aimed at keeping residents safe. The investigation is related to a Jan. 16 incident in which two residents were found dead and two were hospitalized in critical condition — and the nursing home had a total of three staff members to care for its patients.

The investigation identified at least 13 areas of deficient practices — eight listed as serious.

The N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation released on Monday a 159-page final report on its investigation Jan. 17-Feb. 2 at Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center. A report has been prepared for Tuesday's meeting of the joint legislative oversight Health and Human Services committee.

Investigators determined that "every resident of the facility was placed at risk of severe harm."

The two deceased residents have not been identified, and their causes of death were not listed in the report.