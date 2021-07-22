State legislature clears 'Hege bill' with vast bipartisan support

The so-called Gerald Hege bill has cleared the General Assembly after the state Senate approved the legislation Thursday.

The bill goes to Gov. Roy Cooper, who has 10 days after it is presented to sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

Hege is the controversial former Davidson County sheriff.

House Bill 312 would bar felons, including those who have had their records expunged, from running for sheriff.

The legislature's website has not listed the final Senate vote. The House approved the bill by a 118-1 vote on April 1.

The bill does not name Hege, the Republican sheriff of Davidson from 1994 until he resigned in 2004. His name was not mentioned during debate about the bill.

However, Hege is apparently the only sheriff candidate in recent memory whom the bill would affect.

Hege pleaded guilty in 2004 to two felony counts of obstruction of justice after facing 15 felony counts. His convictions, though, were later expunged, meaning they were removed from his record. He ran for sheriff in 2007 and in 2018.