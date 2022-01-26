State Medicaid reform contract dispute resolved by insurers withdrawing appeal

A legal and regulatory dispute has been resolved involving whether the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services fairly awarded prepaid health-plan contracts for the state’s Medicaid managed care reform initiative.
Two insurers whose contract bids were denied by DHHS — Aetna Better Health of N.C. Inc. and My Health by Health Providers — voluntarily dismissed their appeal to the N.C. Court of Appeals on Jan. 19, DHHS said.
Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are three of 12 hospital supporters involved with My Health.
The state's Medicaid Managed Care program covers 1.7 million North Carolinians.
At stake were three-year contracts for the insurers that are projected to be worth $6 billion a year. The contracts began July 1. With two optional one-year extensions, a health contract could be worth a total of $30 billion.
DHHS announced in February 2019 that it had chosen physician health plans from Centene (operating as WellCare of N.C.), AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. (operating as Healthy Blue) and UnitedHealth Group.
Aetna and MyHealth have been challenging the legality of DHHS’ decision-making process. In particular, Aetna claims it should have been chosen over Blue Cross NC.
After a Wake Superior Court judge approved the contract bidding process in February 2021, an appeal to the N.C. Court of Appeals was made by Aetna and MyHealth.
In September, the state appeals court affirmed that DHHS followed proper guidelines in awarding the contracts.
The appeals court determined that the Superior Court ruling “was supported by reason and was not arbitrary.”
“The Superior Court clearly determined Aetna had accused the opposing parties of procedural gamesmanship, rather than acknowledging a procedural mistake during service and asking the court to excuse that mistake ‘for good cause shown.’
“Aetna had not demonstrated good cause for the court to extend the otherwise mandatory deadline.”
At that time, My Health said in a statement that the appeals court’s decision "did not in any way touch" its separate appeal.
Dave Richard, the state's deputy secretary for Medicaid, said in a statement that "we are pleased at this outcome and believe it affirms the integrity and fairness of the department’s procurement process."
Background
A key selling point for the Medicaid transformation initiative is focusing on a patient’s overall health for those experiencing mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability issues.
Five years’ worth of often-controversial public health and legislative debate culminated July 3, 2020, when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed Republican-sponsored legislation that provided pivotal start-up funds.
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, health-insurance plan.
Under the current Medicaid system, providers are paid on a fee-for-service model administered by DHHS.
By contrast, the physician plans will pay health care providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. There will be a limited number of special-needs individuals who will remain with fee-for-service providers.
DHHS reimburses the physician plans.
Blue Cross has said it plans to create 500 jobs for its portion of the transformation.
Centene has committed to creating an East Coast regional headquarters and technology hub in Charlotte with an estimated 6,000 jobs and $1.03 billion capital investment.
