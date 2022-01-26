State Medicaid reform contract dispute resolved by insurers withdrawing appeal

After a Wake Superior Court judge approved the contract bidding process in February 2021, an appeal to the N.C. Court of Appeals was made by Aetna and MyHealth.

In September, the state appeals court affirmed that DHHS followed proper guidelines in awarding the contracts.

The appeals court determined that the Superior Court ruling “was supported by reason and was not arbitrary.”

“The Superior Court clearly determined Aetna had accused the opposing parties of procedural gamesmanship, rather than acknowledging a procedural mistake during service and asking the court to excuse that mistake ‘for good cause shown.’

“Aetna had not demonstrated good cause for the court to extend the otherwise mandatory deadline.”

At that time, My Health said in a statement that the appeals court’s decision "did not in any way touch" its separate appeal.

Dave Richard, the state's deputy secretary for Medicaid, said in a statement that "we are pleased at this outcome and believe it affirms the integrity and fairness of the department’s procurement process."

Background